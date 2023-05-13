MCALESTER — Four local players were among those listed on the rosters for the Southeast Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-Star game scheduled for Wednesday, May 17 at Mike Deak Field in McAlester.
First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Beckett Wells and Jake Hisaw of Allen were selected to the North All-Stars that will be coached by McAlester’s Justin Mullins.
Latta teammates Carson Abbott and Jackson Presley were listed on the roster for the South All-Stars, coached by Jake Harris of Broken Bow.
Here are the complete rosters for the SEOBCA All Star game:
NORTH
Beckett Wells Allen
Jake Hisaw Allen
Cooper Allison Crowder
Royce Florenzano Crowder
Trevor Chancellor Crowder
Angel Alvarez Heavener
Noah Ward Heavener
Ethan Gillespie McAlester
Seth Sam McAlester
Brody Surmont Oktaha
Hunter Dearman Oktaha
Tyler Allen Oktaha
Blake Dedmon Spiro
Gannon Shackelford Spiro
Will Rose Stigler
Lane Franklin Wilburton
CJ Halford Wister
Joe Hammons Wister
Landon Thomburg Wister
Coach: Justin Mullins McAlester
SOUTH
Kreed Jones Antlers
Timmy Paredes Antlers
Kollin Ritchie Atoka
Noah Sherill Atoka
Hadyn Highfill Broken Bow
Clayton Francis Calera
Nakni Anna Calera
Cody Scrivner Kiowa
Twine Palmer Kiowa
Carson Abbott Latta
Jackson Presley Latta
Cale Clay Rattan
Jace May Rattan
Seth Springfield Rattan
Conner Cordell Silo
Easton Ford Silo
Kyler Proctor Silo
Landon Griffin Tushka
Ryan Vessels Tushka
Kellan Lindley Wright City
Coach: Jake Harris Broken Bow
