MCALESTER — Four local players were among those listed on the rosters for the Southeast Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-Star game scheduled for Wednesday, May 17 at Mike Deak Field in McAlester.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Beckett Wells and Jake Hisaw of Allen were selected to the North All-Stars that will be coached by McAlester’s Justin Mullins.

Latta teammates Carson Abbott and Jackson Presley were listed on the roster for the South All-Stars, coached by Jake Harris of Broken Bow.

Here are the complete rosters for the SEOBCA All Star game:

NORTH

Beckett Wells Allen

Jake Hisaw Allen

Cooper Allison Crowder

Royce Florenzano Crowder

Trevor Chancellor Crowder

Angel Alvarez Heavener

Noah Ward Heavener

Ethan Gillespie McAlester

Seth Sam McAlester

Brody Surmont Oktaha

Hunter Dearman Oktaha

Tyler Allen Oktaha

Blake Dedmon Spiro

Gannon Shackelford Spiro

Will Rose Stigler

Lane Franklin Wilburton

CJ Halford Wister

Joe Hammons Wister

Landon Thomburg Wister

Coach: Justin Mullins McAlester

SOUTH

Kreed Jones Antlers

Timmy Paredes Antlers

Kollin Ritchie Atoka

Noah Sherill Atoka

Hadyn Highfill Broken Bow

Clayton Francis Calera

Nakni Anna Calera

Cody Scrivner Kiowa

Twine Palmer Kiowa

Carson Abbott Latta

Jackson Presley Latta

Cale Clay Rattan

Jace May Rattan

Seth Springfield Rattan

Conner Cordell Silo

Easton Ford Silo

Kyler Proctor Silo

Landon Griffin Tushka

Ryan Vessels Tushka

Kellan Lindley Wright City

Coach: Jake Harris Broken Bow

