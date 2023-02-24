The 14th-ranked Sasakwa Lady Vikings were a bounce here or a basket there from moving on at the Class B Area Tournament against Kiowa Thursday afternoon at Ada High School’s Cougar Activity Center.
But Kiowa made just enough free throws and standout Paige Igou got a little too hot from beyond the 3-point stripe as the Cowgirls held off the Lady Vikings 45-41.
The Cowgirls advanced at the area tournament with a 17-10, record while Sasakwa saw its season end at 20-6.
“I think we played with full effort and that’s all I can ask them to do. They left it all on the floor,” Sasakwa girls coach Rikki Wolfe told The Ada News following the game. “They accomplished a lot. They advanced to the area tournament and had a 20-win season. “
The turning point in the contest game with 6:58 left in the third period. Officials called a foul on SHS junior Emileigh Palmer, who wasn’t very close to the play. It looked like senior Elle Odom was the Sasakwa player who committed the infraction, but before Wolfe realized what had transpired, it was too late to get the apparent mistake fixed.
It was Palmer’s fourth foul of the game and she quickly had to take a seat on the Sasakwa bench.
“It was supposed to be Ell’s foul. That ended up being Em’s fourth foul so I had to sit her for most of the third quarter,” Wolfe explained. “Her presence is crucial. She’s just someone you need out on the floor. She and Alina (Rangel) get our offense going. That hurt us a lot.”
The Lady Vikings led 17-14 at halftime, but Kiowa outscored Sasakwa 13-3 to start the pivotal third period to grab a 27-20 advantage.
Odom scored the final bucket of the third quarter after a nifty assist from Rangel to get Sasakwa within 27-22 heading into the fourth period.
Sasakwa stayed within striking distance for most of the final eight minutes.
Palmer hit a free throw to open the period and Cednei Hulbutta drained a 3-pointer to get the Lady Vikings within 27-26 with 6:45 left.
Rangel’s 3-pointer with just under five minutes to play put Sasakwa on top 29-28.
Rangel’s layup after a strong move to the basket put the Lady Vikings ahead for the final time at 32-31 with 3:46 remaining in the contest.
After Iguo drilled a 3-pointer, Odom made a 14-foot jumper that knotted the score at 34-34 with 2:34 left on the clock.
Allison Wolfenbarger followed with two huge baskets for the Cowgirls. She scored on a putback and then calmly swished a 3-pointer at the 1:26 mark to put her team on top 39-34.
Rangel tried to rally Sasakwa one more time, hitting a 3-pointer of her own to get the Lady Vikings within 39-37. However, Wolfenbarger sank a pair of free shots with 19.2 ticks remaining to put Kiowa up by five at 43-38.
Sasakwa battled to within 43-41 after two Odom free throws with just 17.4 seconds left, but the Lady Vikings could get no closer.
“Offensively, I feel like it was hard for us to get in a groove today and to still have chances there at the end is a testament to how hard they play and how hard they work,” Wolfe said. “It was just hard to get in a flow. The way the girls stayed in the game is they don’t quit. They don’t give up. That’s just who they are.”
Odom paced the SHS offense with 18 points and also had eight rebounds and three steals. Rangel also hit double figures with 12 points and hit a trio of 3-pointers. She also had four steals.
Despite her foul trouble, Odom still had four points and six boards. Hulbutta ended up with five points, three rebounds and two blocked shots.
Igor led the Cowgirls with 17 points and finished 5-of-13 from 3-point territory. She went 4-of-6 from long range in the second half. Freshman post player Maccie Bain was next with 13 points and eight rebounds. Wolfenbarger just missed double digits with nine points and pulled down six boards for Kiowa.
Sasakwa has had its share of bad luck this season. Several players have been on and off the injury list and a few weeks ago, the Lady Vikings lost junior Allie Rangel to a knee injury.
“We’ve kind of had to adapt and adjust,” Wolfe said. “Having (Allie) out really has hurt us. She’s our best defensive player.”
Wolfe and the Lady Vikings will lose five seniors to graduation.
“I told our seniors I was proud of them and everything they accomplished. But I’m proud of all our kids and I love every single one of them.”
———0———
Thursday, Feb. 23
GIRLS
Class B Area Tournament
At Ada High School
Consolation Bracket
Kiowa 45, Sasakwa 41
SASAKWA 10 7 5 19 — 41
KIOWA 4 10 13 18 — 45
SASAKWA: Elle Odom 7-17, 3-5, 18; Alina Rangel 4-13, 1-2, 12; Cednei Hulbutta 2-8, 0-0, 5; Emileigh Palmer 0-6, 4-6, 4; Mena Cedartree 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 14-50, 8-13, 41.
KIOWA: Paige Igou 6-18, 0-0, 17; Maccie Bain 5-9, 3-6, 13; Allison Wolfenbarger 2-6, 4-4, 9; Allie Scrivner 1-1, 0-1, 3; Kinley Jenson 1-1, 0-0, 2; Mollie Bain 0-6, 1-2, 1. Totals; 15-44, 8-13, 45.
Turnovers: Sasakwa 17, Kiowa 16.
Steals: Sasakwa 10 (Rangel 4); Kiowa 8 (Scrivner 3).
Rebounds: Sasakwa 38 (Odom 8); Kiowa 36 (Maccie Bain 8).
3-point goals: Sasakwa 5-25 (Rangel 3-11, Odom 1-10, Hulbutta 1-1); Kiowa 7-18 (Igou 5-13, Wolfenbarger 1-2, Scrivner 1-1).
Fouled out: Hulbutta, Palmer (S); Madiosn Wolfenberger (K).
