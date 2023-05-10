EDMOND — The top-ranked Roff Tigers and No. 2 Fort Cobb-Broxton were locked in an epic showdown for the Class B State Tournament championship Monday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
However, the Mustangs scored four runs — all with two outs — in the top of the sixth inning and broke open a tight game and claimed the state title with a 9-4 victory over the Tigers.
Fort Cobb — which ended the season with a 31-4 record — completed the rare high school Triple Crown by winning the 2022 fall baseball state championship (with a 7-4 victory over Roff) and winning a Class B State title in boys basketball before capping it with Monday’s title victory.
The Tigers, which ended the spring at 27-7, also had a stellar 2022-23 high school run by finishing as runners-up in both baseball seasons and advancing to the quarterfinals of the Class B State Tournament in boys basketball.
Roff was trying to win its fifth consecutive spring baseball state championship. Only three other schools have won five consecutive state crows. Silo is currently on a five state-title streak in Class 2A and will try to max it six in a row later this week. Cameron won six consecutive tiles from 1993 to 1998 and Asher won five in a row twice — from 1970 to 1974 and from 1991 to 1995.
"It was a tough loss. We knew we were going to be in a battle against a hard-nosed, gritty, and well-coached team in Fort Cobb. Fact is, they made more plays than us which ended up being the deciding factor," Roff head coach Danny Baldridge told The Ada News.
The biggest plays might have been the few that Roff didn't make during Fort Cobb's breakout sixth inning.
It started innocently enough for Roff with reliever Tallen Bagwell giving up a single to Blaine Bellamy between the first two outs of the inning.
Bagwell then hit Brodie Smith with a pitch before walking nine-hole hitter Tanner McAdoo, who was facing a full count. That led to the top of the FTCB lineup and the always-dangerous Jaxon Willits.
The Fort Cobb star delivered with a base hit to right field that allowed Bellamy to score. Smith raced home on an error during the same play to put the Mustangs ahead 6-3.
The Tigers then elected to intentionally walk Eli Willits — the freshman brother of Jaxon Willits and also a rising star for Fort Cobb — to load the bases.
Blayke Nunn, who had been a tough out all day, continued that trend with a run-scoring single to left field. He finished 3-for-5 with a double and five RBIs for the Mustangs.
Another Roff miscue allowed two runs to score, giving Fort Cobb a five-run cushion at 8-3. The Tigers got out of the inning when Eli Willits was thrown out at third base during the same play.
"On that stage, you have to be able to execute all the fine details and in the sixth inning we didn’t do that which shot us in the foot," Baldridge said.
Fort Cobb tacked on another run in the top of the seventh inning. Kaden Baker was hit by a pitch. Pinch-runner Kray Rogers went to second on a groundout and trotted down to third base via a passed ball. Rogers scored on a Blaine Davis timely two-out base hit.
Davis, the Fort Cobb ace, had a bit of trouble closing out the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. He struck out the first two batters he faced but then hit the next two Roff hitters — Cade Baldridge and Dylan Reed. Bill McCarter drew a walk to load the bases.
Brand Wilson reached safely on an infield hit to drive in a Roff run but the late rally stopped there.
Davis struck out four, walked three and allowed three earned runs in the complete-game effort.
"Their pitcher is a fierce competitor. You have to beat him because he doesn’t beat himself. I felt like we had a good approach against him early but got away from it late while trying to do too much," Baldridge said.
The Tigers were held scoreless by Davis and the Fort Cobb defense for four straight innings starting with the third frame. Roff also stranded seven total base runners.
Trailing 1-0, Roff scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Cade Baldridge, who blistered the third pitch he saw out of the ballpark but saw it go just foul, cracked a double to the center field wall to lead off the first frame for Roff. He went to third on a nice bunt single by Reed.
With one out, Reed stole second and Baldridge scored on a wild throw to home plate. Brand Wilson then knocked in a run on a groundout that put Roff on top 2-1.
In the bottom of the second inning, Beau Joplin bashed a double to the wall in center field and went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Trey Humphers. Joplin scored on a base hit by Kaden Darnell that extended the Roff lead to 3-1. Roff stranded two runners in that frame.
Nunn ripped a two-out, two-RBI double in the top of the third inning for Fort Cobb that tied the score at 3-3.
Roff got seven hits by seven different players.
The Mustangs were led by the top of their batting order. Their first three hitters — Jaxon Willits, Eli Willits and Nunn — finished a combined 7-for-9 with two doubles, six RBIs, two walks and five runs scored.
Reed pitched well enough to win for the Tigers. He struck out nine, walked one and allowed three earned runs in five strong innings.
———o———
Roff bids farewell to a talented senior bunch that includes Beau Joplin, Dylan Reed, Cade Baldridge, Easton Riddle, Tallen Bagwell, Brand Wilson and Bill McCarter. The group finished their prep baseball careers with an overall record of 206-24 with four state championships, two runner-up finishes and one quarterfinal appearance (minus the COVID year).
"The only thing they knew to do was to get to the state tournament and give themselves a shot to win it all year in and year out — a remarkable resumé to say the least," Danny Baldridge said. "These seniors have been an amazing bunch of boys not only on the ball field but also on the basketball court and in the classroom. They’ve had some great wins and some tough losses throughout their high school careers."
