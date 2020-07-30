ECTOR [ndash] Services for Edward Lynn Johnson, 49, of Ector, Texas, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Hazel Wallace will officiate. Burial will follow at Johnson Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020…