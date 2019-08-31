Former Oklahoma RB Rodney Anderson tears ACL again

NORMAN — Many who watched Rodney Anderson play college football hoped his career would take a feel-good turn, after a past filled with devastating injuries.
But the former Oklahoma running back has reportedly been hit with more bad news. He tore his right anterior cruciate ligament again, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, during the Cincinnati Bengals’ preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.
It’s the ACL Anderson tore playing for the Sooners in Week 2 in 2018, which cost him the season and drove his decision to declare for the NFL Draft.
Anderson suffered three season-ending injuries as a Sooner — a broken fibular in 2015, a broken neck in 2016 and the ACL tear in 2018.
Before Kyler Murray’s run to the Heisman Trophy a year ago, Anderson’s name was surfacing on preseason Heisman Trophy watch lists.
A year earlier, he surged when healthy. Anderson totaled 1,333 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns in just seven starts.
