Former Latta High School All-Stater and Oklahoma State University speedster Chelsea Alexander is ready to take her softball career to another level.
Alexander signed a contract last month to play professionally for the OKC Spark of the WPF League.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to represent my home state and continue to inspire the younger generation of softball players,” Alexander said when making the big announcement.
Alexander said she’s thrilled to be able to represent the entire state when the OKC Spark season kicks off in June, not just the Stillwater half.
“I had the opportunity to represent my state at Oklahoma State, but you’re only representing half the state because we are divided,” Alexander told The Oklahoman. “You got two powerhouses here, so to represent the whole state of Oklahoma and to really have that camaraderie together of the whole state, it’s really special to me to play for my home state and represent it as a professional athlete.”
Alexander was the third player to sign with the Spark. She followed free agent signee Michelle Moultrie and University of Oklahoma superstar Jocelyn Alo, who was acquired via trade.“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to continue playing the sport I’ve always loved, especially here in my home state,” Alexander said last month in a statement. “I look forward to being a part of growing this league and building opportunities for the future generation of softball players.”
Alexander graduated from OSU following the 2022 season, after helping guide the Cowgirls to three consecutive Women’s College World Series berths in 2019, ‘21, and ‘22. She led the OSU team in stolen bases as a senior in 2021, scored 43 runs that year, and set a career-high with a .373 batting average on the year.
For her career in Stillwater, Alexander recorded a .318 batting average with 156 hits; 131 runs scored; 56 stolen bases; and a .410 on-base percentage.
