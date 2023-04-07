BETHANY — Heading into this week’s Great American Conference action, Latta High School product DJ Van Atten has been on fire for the Southern Nazarene University baseball team.
Van Atten was named the SNU Player of the Month on April 3 with a batting average during that span of .500, an on-base percentage of .598 and a slugging percentage of .985.
Through 34 games, Van Atten is hitting a team-leading .473 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs to go with 18 doubles and 24 walks. The big guy even has a stole base. His OBP is .567.
“I know I speak for everyone at Latta when I say how proud we are of DJ,” said Latta head baseball coach Dillon Atkinson. “He’s had an unbelievable spring so far and I still think his best baseball days are ahead of him. DJ is a great representative of our baseball program, our school and our community.”
Van Atten’s home run total is leading all of NCAA Division II. Blake Bean of Lenoir-Rhyne (Hickory, North Carolina), Jakob Christian of Point Loma Nazarene (San Diego, California) and Luke Napleton of Quincy (Illinois) all had 15 home runs each as of Wednesday.
During his red-hot March streak, Van Atten ranked Top-10 nationally in an incredible 10 categories with his video game-like stats.He was batting .500 with seven home runs, 12 doubles, 31 RBIs and an OBP of .598 and a SLG mark of .985.
The SNU sophomore also leads all of Division II in Better Game Score (BaGS) with a 185 total. Christian is next at 176. (BaGS is an offensive rating system designed around the inputs of ottoneu fantasy baseball scoring. It can be calculated on a single-game basis, but is primarily intended for comparing season or career performance.)
During Southern Nazarene’s 12-5 victory over East Central back on March 5, Van Atten finished 3-for-6 with three doubles, five RBIs and four runs scored.
Van Atten and the Crimson Storm are scheduled to return to Ada on April 18 at 3 p.m. for another matchup with East Central.
