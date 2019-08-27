Former JUCO RB Stevenson getting positive reviews at OU

People tell Dean Grosfeld he played with the best junior-college running back in history. For 27 years, Darrell Thompson held Cerritos (California) College’s single-season school rushing record.
Thompson rushed for 1,527 yards that 1991 season, while Grosfeld played quarterback.
“I tell kids all the time, I didn’t think I’d see another guy like him,” said Grosfeld, who’s entering his 26th season at Cerritos and third as head coach. “He was 6-2, 215 pounds. A state champion in the 110 hurdles.
“But Rhamondre is the best we’ve seen.”
That would be Rhamondre Stevenson, whose 2,111 rushing yards in 2018 broke Thompson’s school record and rank second all-time in NJCAA history behind Georgia Military’s Jovon Robinson.
Stevenson’s about to begin his first year at Oklahoma, where he’s been able to stand out despite a crowded backfield. At 6 feet, 232 pounds, he’s easily noticeable.
“I will say this, he’s a load to tackle. He’s wide, he’s a lot quicker than people think he is,” OU running backs coach Jay Boulware said. “You see him move around and do things. He has some suddenness to him. He doesn’t move like a 231-pounder.”
Stevenson, a junior, has two years of eligibility remaining. He’s already caught up with the pass-blocking and receiving skills OU’s offense demands. Boulware specifically mentioned his massive hands.
“A lot of times when you get an older kid from a junior college, it takes a year or so to get acclimated. I don’t see that from this kid,” Boulware said. “He’s very mature. He’s beyond his years in understanding what we are looking for and is conscientious of what we want.”
Though all signs indicate leading rusher Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon will top the depth chart, Boulware didn’t go there when asked last week. He wanted to watch another scrimmage before talking about the Sooners’ top three backs.
Whether Stevenson will push for immediate playing time remains unclear. But he and sophomore T.J. Pledger provide elite depth at one of football’s most violent positions.
The Sooners understand how important that can be. Rodney Anderson missed most of 2018 due to an anterior cruciate ligament. And while Sermon has been arguably OU’s sturdiest player, appearing in 19 consecutive games, he was obviously limited from an ankle injury.
Stevenson would provide an ideal backup.
“I remember seeing his highlights and I’m like, ‘Oh, this guy’s a ball player.’ Then when he got here, he’s just a bigger guy, similar to me,” Sermon said. “He works just as hard too. That’s kind of how we are in the room.
“He kind of reminds me of Jamaal Charles, the way he makes guys miss. I just like that running style a lot.”
Brooks noticed that about Stevenson too.
“The way he runs is different,” he said. “When he goes out there, he’s physical. He’s got wiggles. He can do it all. I can’t wait to see him play.”
Stevenson was 247sports’ top-ranked JUCO running back and picked the Sooners over Texas and Southern Cal. He wasn’t a major prospect out of Centennial (Las Vegas) High School despite having qualified academically, Grosfeld said.
A foot injury his senior season didn’t help him stand out in an area that is isn’t heavily recruited.
Two years at Cerritos changed everything.
“Coach Boulware did an amazing job recruiting him,” Grosfeld said. “From what I hear now, he’s not appearing on any ‘lists.’ He takes care of his school, he’s not late. He’s not on a list. They’re very happy with him.”
———o———
Houston at OU
When: 6:30 p.m., Sunday
Place: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.