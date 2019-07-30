Former East Central University men’s cross-country and track and field standout Juan-Joel Pacheco Orozco claimed a bronze medal at the 2019 Pan American Games Men’s Marathon, while representing his home country of Mexico.
Pacheco Orozco finished in a time of 2:12:10, just behind his Mexican teammate, Jose Luis Santana (2:10:54), who claimed the silver medal. The two runners competed against 18 other entries from 13 different nations.
The battle for third place was close between Pacheco Orozco and Augustus Maiyo from the United States until the final section of the race. Pacheco Orozco then increased his speed and stride to pull away and finished 15 seconds ahead of Maiyo.
“We are extremely proud of what Juan has been able to accomplish since leaving ECU,” said East Central cross-country/track and Field head coach Steve Sawyer said. “He won the San Diego marathon, set an Olympic A standard at the Houston marathon and now earning the bronze medal at the Pan American Games, representing ECU and Mexico, is a huge accomplishment.”
Earlier this year, Pacheco set an Olympic A Standard time in the marathon at the 2019 Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon. He hit the mark with a time of 2:10:58 and is now eligible to participate in the marathon for Mexico in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan (July 24-Aug. 9, 2020).
Pacheco-Orozco would be just the third ECU athlete to participate in the Olympics and the first from the cross-country and track and field teams. The Tigers saw two athletes compete in the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. Cherene Hisel was the starting center fielder on the Canadian softball team, and Rebecca Cotton was a member of New Zealand’s first Olympic women’s basketball team.
“I can’t wait to see what he will accomplish at the world championships and then the Olympics in Tokyo,” said Sawyer.
