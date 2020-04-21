Former East Central University star receiver David Moore has re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks.
Moore made the announcement on his official Instagram account Sunday. The post included photos of him signing his paperwork and him with his parents in Seattle Seahawks attire.
“Blessings will always be there for those who are patient!” Moore said on the social media post. “Back with my Brothers! Go Hawks!!”
Moore has a one-year contract with Seattle for this season worth $2.13 million. However, none of the money is guaranteed, though it also means Moore can become a free agent again after the season.
It’s a pretty good pay raise for the Gainsville, Texas, native. Last season, Moore — who was originally a seventh-round pick for the Seahawks in 2017 — made $645,000.
Moore caught 17 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns last season — one a 60-yarder against Minnesota that was the longest reception of the year for Seattle.
Moore was one of several players the team tried as its third receiver a year ago, the others being Malik Turner, Josh Gordon and Jaron Brown.
Moore will compete again to be the third receiver after the starting duo of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf but will have new competition in the form of Phillip Dorsett, a 2015 first-round pick of the Colts who was signed as a free agent last month.
Seattle now has seven receivers under signed contracts for 2020 — Lockett, Moore, Metcalf, Dorsett, John Ursua, Cody Thompson and Penny Hart.
Moore’s signing comes as the Seahawks and the other 31 NFL teams were able to begin official offseason workouts on Monday, though under modifications made due to the novel coronavirus.
The NFL and the league’s Players Association last week agreed that teams could hold virtual meetings, workouts and non-football educational programs for a three-week period between Monday and May 15.
