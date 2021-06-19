Former ECU player, coach now at Milburn

MILBURN — Former East Central men’s basketball player and volunteer assistant coach Randolph Howell has joined the Milburn High School coaching staff.
Howell is the new head boys basketball coach and the new head baseball coach for the Eagles.
“I’m excited and ready to build programs that encourage the youth to compete every day on and off the court as well as creating an atmosphere that is engaging and fun for the entire Eagle community to be a part of,” Howell said during an announcement on the school’s Facebook Page.
Howell was a volunteer assistant coach for head coach Ja Haven’s ECU Tiger squad during the 2017-18 season. He played for the Tigers during the 2011-12 season and averaged 6.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 52% (65-of-125) from the floor and adding 25 assists, 19 steals and five blocks.
Before coming to ECU, Howell spent a season at Mars Hill College (N.C.) and two seasons at Cape Fear Community College. At Mars Hill, he averaged 6.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
The Raleigh, N.C., native earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology (2015) and a master’s degree in sports administration (2017) from East Central.
“I’m really grateful for this opportunity,” he said.
