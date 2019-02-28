Former East Central star Bryant needs kidney

Former East Central University defensive star Armonty Bryant needs a kidney.
Bryant signed a deal with the Oakland Raiders last year after being cut by the Detroit Lions in 2017. But according to an ESPN report, doctors called Bryant moments after an April physical and told him to immediately head to the emergency room.
Doctors had discovered elevated potassium levels and were concerned he was going to have a heart attack. When he got to the emergency room, his blood pressure was almost 200.
Not long after, Bryant was diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS — a disease that causes kidney damage. Even though he didn’t feel sick, doctors needed to start dialysis immediately.
Just like that, the 28-year-old’s short football career was over. He officially announced his retirement via his Twitter account in July.
“They say the kidney is a silent killer,” Bryant told ESPN. “It’s true because I can tell you right now, I had nothing wrong with me. I had a little back issues, but that’s about it. I never thought that this could end my career, basically.”
Bryant appeared in 30 games over three seasons at ECU and totaled 165 tackles and 27.5 sacks over his career. His 27.5 career sacks set a school record.
Bryant played for the Cleveland Browns from 2013-2015 and racked up 62 total tackles. He played in five games for the Lions the next season but was cut after he had to serve his third suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy — which he said was from taking Adderall.
Those suspensions, though, had nothing to do with FSGS. That disease has no known cause and no cure.
Bryant started dialysis in July of 2018, a process that now takes up nearly all of his day and essentially limits him to his home. It’s taken a toll on his body, too. One year ago, Bryant weighed 270 pounds. Now he’s down to 235.
“In the beginning, I didn’t even have an appetite. I couldn’t eat before starting dialysis. I was eating one to two meals a day, not really even hungry,” Bryant told ESPN. “I’ve lost so much weight, and it’s so depressing. It’s not me, you know?
“Like, when I look in the mirror, I don’t see myself. I see a sick person. I see a tube coming out of my stomach. I don’t see Armonty Bryant.”
According to the National Kidney Foundation, patients can generally live up to 10 years on dialysis. A kidney transplant, though, could help return his life to normal — or as close to it as possible.
However, Bryant and his wife, Kim, haven’t found a successful donor yet. Kim can’t donate one of her own, either. She’s currently pregnant and due in May.
So they’re currently searching for a donor. All they can do is wait for a donor to be a match, for his name to rise on the deceased kidney donor transplant list, or for someone who isn’t a match to agree to donate anyway, which would form a kidney donor chain.
Until Bryant can find a match or someone willing to kick off the donor chain, there isn’t much he can do but hope.
“I need a kidney,” Bryant told ESPN. “And I want people to know you don’t have to be a match for me to donate a kidney. Why not save someone else’s life and mine at the same time?
“People get so hung up on, ‘Oh, I’m not a match for you, I wouldn’t only want to donate my kidney to you.’ Like, who cares? You could potentially save someone else’s life. Like yeah, you saved a friend but yeah, you saved two people. Two is better than one, right?”
