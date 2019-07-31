SHERMAN, Texas — Ada High School graduate Jason Johnson will be one of four 2019 Austin College Hall of Honor inductees during a Saturday ceremony at the Sid Richardson Center on the school’s campus.
Joining Johnson in the AC 2019 Hall of Honor induction ceremony will be fellow football player Jeff Robbins, baseball player Kevin Krause, volleyball player Kaitlin (Listol) Shores and women’s soccer player Kaitlin Elledge.
“It is such a great honor to be recognized by the college for my own personal achievements on the football field,” Johnson told The Ada News. “But it is also a testament to great coaching, which included NCAA Hall of Fame head coach Mel Tjerdsma and a full complement of talented teammates that led to so much success during my four years at Austin College.”
Johnson is a 1988 graduate of Ada High School, where he helped the Cougars win a state championship in 1986. He graduated from Austin College in 1992 after a very successful stint as the starting running back for the Kangaroos.
Johnson was a three-year starter and a two-time Texas Intercollegiate Athletic Association all-conference selection. He helped the ‘Roos to a pair of NAIA playoff appearances and was the 1991 recipient of the Gene Babb Award, which goes to the school’s outstanding football player.
The former Cougar holds three AC records — career touchdowns with 34, career points scored with 204 and touchdowns in a season with 16. Johnson finished his career as the third-leading rusher in Austin College history.
He has worked in leadership for several manufacturing businesses, including serving as manufacturing director for Nike, where he earned a Maxim Award for Global Leadership in Design and Innovation. Johnson is currently a project management consultant for Dell Technologies. He and his wife, Lisa, have one son.
Austin College athletic teams now participate as a member of the NCAA Division III and the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
