The East Central University baseball team dropped an 8-3 decision to Oklahoma Baptist Tuesday at Ken Turner Field.
The Tigers dropped to 5-19 on the year, while OBU — which notched its sixth straight win — left town at 13-8.
OBU opened the scoring in the first after a two-RBI double by Kade Self put the Bison up 2-0.
The Tigers struggled to find a hit for two consecutive innings while the Bison tacked three more runs to the board in the top of the third on four hits and one Tiger error to extend their lead 5-0.
Christian Whitaker picked up ECU’s first hit with a single to center in the bottom of the third inning and eventually crossed home plate after Kyle Busker stalled in a run down going to second base.
The Bison’s bats grew quiet for the next three innings while the Tigers added another run in the bottom of the sixth when Duncan Key’s sac fly allowed Nick Blankenship to come home and cut the deficit to 5-2.
Bryce Crawford, who came in relief for starting pitcher Bryan Terry in the third, pitched five strong innings allowing no runs and only one hit from the fourth to the eighth inning.
However, the Bison managed to pull out three runs on three hits in the top of the ninth — including a two-run homer by Dan Pruitt — to pull away at 8-2.
In the home half, Ian Mason’s RBI single drove in Nolan Herchock, but a 6-4-3 double play would end the game.
Terry took the loss, pitching two innings and giving up five runs on five hits. Reliever Crawford went 6 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on four hits. Kaleb Dent pitched 2/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit.
Carson Thomas, Tanner Collins, Ian Mason, Christian Whitaker, and Nick Blankenship had one hit apiece for the home team.
On the mound, Nolan Feazle (2-0) — a former Byng High School standout — was highly effective as the Bison got ahead. In five innings pitched, he gave up just one run, induced a combined 12 groundouts and fly-ball outs and fanned two. Plus, ECU only got two hits against OBU’s junior pitcher.
The ECU baseball team will be back in action at home Friday and Saturday for a Great American Conference series against Ouachita Baptist University. Game time Friday is 2 p.m. with a Saturday doubleheader scheduled for a noon start.
Note: Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.