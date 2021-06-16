Former Byng coach joins Hall of Fame board

Alan Simpson has been a positive influence on countless athletes during a 42-year career as a teacher, basketball coach and tennis coach. He’s now found another way to make an impact on Native American athletes.
Simpson recently decided to join the seven-member board of directors for the American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame, which was founded in 1972.
“I am a proud member of the Choctaw Nation and feel honored to serve in this capacity to recognize, honor and give back to some fabulous Native American athletes,” Simpson said.
The American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame is presently located at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas. Its purpose is to recognize and memorialize the great athletes of American Indian heritage and to serve as a role model for Indian youth.
Each athlete that is honored by induction into this Hall of Fame is selected based on an outstanding, colorful and punctuated record of performance in his or her own sport. All sporting categories are open for nominees.
Eligibility requirements for the American Indian Hall of Fame include:
• Applicants must be a member of an American Indian Tribe (including Alaskan Natives) that is recognized by the U.S. Federal Government.
• Applicants must have sports participation at a post-high school level in any amateur or professional sport recognized by the AAU, NCAA or NAIA.
Candidates are chosen based on playing ability, integrity, sportsmanship, character and contribution to sports in general.
Plans are currently in place to move the Hall of Fame from Lawrence, Kansas to Oklahoma City in 2022. It will then become a part of the soon-to-be-completed Native American Cultural Museum and will have its own section where its inductees will be honored for all to see.
“It’s anticipated that being located between I-40 and I-35,” Simpson said. “The Cultural Museum will have gainful national exposure. This should all come to fruition to commemorate a 50-year anniversary from 1972 to 2022.”
Simpson spent the last 35 years of his career at Byng Public School.
