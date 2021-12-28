Kaylee Byrd will return to her old stomping grounds this week when she brings her Frontier Lady Mustangs to the 44th Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic.
Byrd is in her second year as the head girls basketball coach at Frontier. Local high school basketball fans may remember Byrd from her time at Byng where she spent four years (from 2014-18) as a junior high and assistant coach for the Lady Pirates.
“During my time there, I was part of an amazing community and school system which played a pivotal part in my growth as a teacher, coach and person,” Byrd told The Ada News.
The Lady Mustangs enter the tournament with a 7-1 record and have won seven straight games after dropping a 56-45 decision to Class B No. 3 Pittsburg in a road game to start the season.
Frontier will face its toughest foe to date when the Lady Mustangs square off against Class 4A No. 1 Tuttle at 3 p.m. today in a first-round Mid-America matchup inside East Central University’s Kerr Activities Center.
Byrd described her FHS bunch as “a good blend of veterans and young talent whose skills complement each other on the floor.”
Byrd knows full well the Lady Mustangs are in for three challenging battles during the Mid-America Classic.
“The BFT Mid-America is always a tough tournament,” she said. “This year is no different.”
Whatever happens to Frontier over the next three days, Byrd knows her team will benefit from competing against the high-caliber foes it will face in the Mid-America Classic.
“We will need to play at a high level to compete. The key to success is having a short-term memory,” she said. “We can’t let our high be too high and our lows be too low. Next play. Next possession. Next game.”
Byrd believes her team has the makeup to compete for a berth in the Class A State Tournament.
“Our ultimate goal is to be the best we can be by the time playoffs start. I feel like if we stay healthy, it could result in a trip to the state tournament,” Byrd said. “I feel like this tournament will make us better as we strive to reach our ultimate goal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.