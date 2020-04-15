BYNG — Former Byng boys basketball coach Cody Williams has found a new destination.
Williams accepted the job as head boys basketball at Kiowa High School last week.
“I have always felt the Kiowa job was the ‘it’ job to me. They always have success, and the school is amazing,” Williams told The Ada News on Monday.
Williams replaces former coach Keith Quaid, who guided the Cowboys to a 24-7 record, a No. 8 ranking and a trip to the Class A State semifinals.
“Coach Quaid and I are friends and when I heard he was stepping down, I knew I had to give him a call,” Williams said. “The interview I had with administrators also made me feel like I was supposed to be there. I know they graduated quite a bit and we will be young, but that’s something I’m ready for, especially after that first year at Byng.”
Williams left his position with the Pirate program under unusual circumstances.
Byng lost a tough Class 4A District road game and the day before the Pirates were scheduled to face Plainview in a home regional tournament contest, he turned in his resignation.
Assistant coach Austin Guinn took over coaching duties for that contest, and Plainview knocked the Pirates out of the playoff via a narrow 62-57 victory.
Williams — who took over the Byng boys basketball program in the summer of 2016 after Trent Miller was named the girls basketball coach — compiled an overall record of 61-45 during his time with the Pirates.
“I’m definitely going to miss the kids. I’ve been there so long and have been around those guys for so many years, I’m going to miss them,” he said. “Also, the relationships I’ve made with the coaches there. Coach Miller and coach (Randi) Colbert are two of my closest friends, and I am going to miss the conversations with them.”
Williams also coached boys golf at Byng but will stick to basketball only at Kiowa.
“That’s going to be a good change for me. Ever since I’ve started, I’ve always been involved in multiple sports seasons, so this will be a welcome change,” he said.
Byng assistant superintendent Kevin Wilson told The Ada News that the search continues for a new head boys basketball coach.
No golf in 2020
Like many other spring sports coaches in the state, Williams didn’t get to say a proper goodbye to his Byng golf team. He was looking forward to spending time on the course with a group of special seniors that included Cale Eaton, TJ Goodman, Bobby Jackson, Austin Doepke, Kaden Goodwin and Tyler Bargas.
The Pirates were scheduled to tee off for the first time this spring March 23 in Tishomingo, but spring sports were put on hold — and eventually canceled — the week before.
“I’m very disappointed we didn’t get to have our golf season. I had six seniors who I was really looking forward to going out and having a good season with,” Williams said. “For the most part, they had just started playing or they were getting back into golf, but it would have been awesome getting out with those guys and just having fun.”
