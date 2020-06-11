Derek Winston has seen enough.
The former Ada High basketball standout has used social media to speak out against racism since the death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
There have been peaceful protests, ugly riots and a little bit of everything in between since Floyd died. The Ada News reached out to Winston to talk about racism and the current situation the United States is facing and following are parts of that conversation.
———o———
The Ada News: First of all, just give me your general thoughts on the state of affairs across the United State over the past few weeks.
Derek Winston: “It’s been an amazing thing and rather emotional to see not just African Americans, but other races come and show union towards the cause. People always talking about what America is and how great it is. To make it great it means everyone deserves to be treated equally.”
The Ada News: What was your initial reaction when you heard about/watched the George Floyd incident in Minnesota?
Derek Winston: “I still can’t watch the video all the way through. I can’t. I don’t even know the man and it hurt my soul. That was a modern-day lynching right in front of everyone’s face to see. That was murder in all degrees. I hope (Derek Chauvin, who was charged with Floyd’s murder) and those other officers get what they deserve. You took a father, a brother, a friend. For what!? A 20 dollar bill? Just plain sad.”
The Ada News: Last weekend there was a Black Lives Matter peaceful protest right here in Ada, your home town, that was attended by over 1,000 people. That had to be a proud moment for you.
Derek Winston: “I know most of those people who were at the protest and it was very powerful to see that happen in Ada, Oklahoma. There is a lot of hidden racism back home. I was blind to it because of being taught to love everyone and that people would love me back. But there are people out there who hate me just because of the way I look. I know my grandmother and grandfather smiled seeing that, but we were all worried someone would do something stupid and hurt innocent people. Thank God that didn’t happen.”
The Ada News: I think most people agree there has to be a change in regards to racism all across the United States. What would you suggest to individuals that they could do to best facilitate this change?
Derek Winston: “Equality. It’s that simple. We want to be equals. People look at athletes and entertainers and say why are you mad? You’re rich. It’s not about money. Being an African American in America is hard. You just want to be normal. Sadly normal is too much to ask for some people. I know some people genuinely care and love us and got our back. It’s appreciative and it’s what being a true American is about.”
The Ada News: You’ve played professional basketball overseas for many years now. Have you personally had to deal with racism while you were in other countries? If so, could you share some examples?
Derek Winston: “People don’t know this but my first year overseas I was in Estonia. It’s connected to Russia. There are no black people there. So if we wanted to go out for the night or even just to dinner, we had to go with a teammate. One time I went to a gym to work out because ours was closed. A group of guys asked me to play up and down with them, so I did. I dunked on one of them and landed on him so it didn’t look good, but I celebrated. He threw the ball at me hit me in my face so I put my hands up ready to fight. When I did that, all nine of them circled around me. I just waited to see which one would make the first move. Just when it was about to go down, a man came in and said ‘ Noooo, you can’t fight him. He’s a professional here.’ And they walked out. They had some special tattoo markings so it definitely could have ended badly. I was ready to go to war no matter what, but never prayed so much in my life.”
The Ada News: What was your reaction to a high-profile professional athlete like New Orleans Saints quarterack Drew Brees saying he would never agree with anyone disrespecting the flag? (referring to the time former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem)?
Derek Winston: “For a leader in a big-time sport to say what he said was the best thing that could have happened because most people in America think like this. And that’s a problem. We need to educate ourselves better. For instance, Drew Brees said his grandfathers fought in the war. Well, those same wars, there were many African Americans that fought for freedom, but here’s the thing. It wasn’t for freedom for themselves, it was freedom for white men. We have to stop being insensitive and learn real history. Stop hiding behind what truly happened. I’m tired of hearing about the American flag. If you really think this is about the flag, you are part of the problem. Drew Brees is the type of person that we expected to speak up and have African Americans’ backs because he goes to war with them on the field and he does so much charity work in New Orleans, which is deep south. I really hope his apology was sincere and that he listens to people he calls friends and teammates so he can understand why we say black lives matter. We want to be normal, we want to feel the same freedoms as everyone else. We want to feel like an American.”
The Ada News: Any last thoughts you’d like to share?
Derek Winston: “If America is the greatest country in the world then why does this keep happening? Why do we allow this to happen? My family, my ancestors dealt with a lot. This is a new generation. People need to understand you harm someone you better expect some retaliation. I don’t agree with the stealing of things and stuff like that. But I want some of you to sit back and imagine if that was your son, your daughter, your mother or your father that was treated like that. If you know me, you know I have love for everyone. If it was a white man, an Indian, Latino, Irish, etc. But wrong is wrong.”
