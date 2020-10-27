Former Ada High All-State golfer Taylor Howard has been around her sport, well nearly forever.
She started playing at a young age, was a star in high school and is now the head coach of the Plainview High School girls golf team. Under her watchful eye, the Lady Indians won state titles in Class 4A in 2017 and 2018 and dropped down to win the Class 3A state title in 2019. I’m going to go out on a limb and say Plainview would have probably won it all in 2020 — and would have been contenders — last spring if COVID-19 hadn’t wiped out the season.
I have to admit the news about Howard I’m about to share is a bit old. I learned about it during the production of The 2020 Ada News Football Special — the busiest two-week period of the year for the sports department. The story got lost somewhere between here and Konawa.
But this story is better late than never.
With all the golf she’s played over the years, Howard finally recorded her first-ever hole-in-one in August while playing a round at the Brent Bruehl Memorial Golf Course in Purcell.
I wasn’t surprised that she made a hole-in-one. But I had to ask her what took her so long!
“I wish I knew,” she said.
Better late than never.
Howard’s big feat came on hole No. 14 from the red tee around 80 yards away with a 56 Degree Titleist wedge in hand.
Her fiancé Coby Beatley and his son, Brandt Beatley, witnessed the shot.
If I was a betting man, I’d go all in that this won’t be Howard’s last ace.
