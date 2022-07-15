Former Ada High School head baseball coach Austin Jarvis has been named an assistant coach at Carl Albert State College in Poteau.
Jarvis spent the 2018 season as the Cougars’ head coach, guiding the team to a 23-14 record. Ada won its first-ever Bi-District championship that year and defeated a 29-win Kingfisher club in the first round of a Class 4A Regional Tournament at Heritage Hall High School.
“I’m excited to work with great people and build something special at (Carl Albert). I’m blessed to be a part of it,” Jarvis said when announcing his decision to join the Vikings’ staff.
After leaving Ada, he spent one year as the head coach at Bartlesville High School. Over the last three years, Jarvis has been at Victory Christian High School where he’s been the head baseball coach and assistant athletic director. When he arrived in Ada during the summer of 2017 he had spent the previous three years at Victory Christian.
Last spring, Jarvis guided the Conquerors to an impressive 33-9 record and a berth in the Class 3A State Tournament.
The Carl Albert State College baseball team finished 23-36 during the 2022 season.
