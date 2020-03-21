The local sports scene lost a legend Wednesday when Bobby Johns passed away.
I worked too many games to count in baseball press boxes at Ada and Byng with Bobby Johns behind the mic as the announcer, and believe me when I tell you there was never a dull moment.
Upon my arrival, usually just minutes before the first pitch, Johns would welcome the same way every time — “Well, hello, Cal-I (pronounced like Southern Cal and capital I).”
Of course, we’d always discuss the state of affairs of my Los Angeles Dodgers and his St. Louis Cardinals. It was always fun to soak in some of what seemed like his endless baseball knowledge.
There were a few things we’d discuss off the record, but those items were just as enjoyable.
His one-liners were one of a kind. Priceless. Following are some of my favorites:
• That pitcher’s sick, he’s throwing up.
• He folded like a one-egg custard.
• He’s tougher than a truck stop steak.
• That guy is stronger than a garlic malt.
• We got scarred up like a rodeo mule.
His father, current District 25 state Rep. and former Ada City Schools educator and state championship-winning baseball coach Ronny Johns, shared the following stories about Bobby via social media.
• “We head up to watch OU play Texas in baseball when the Big 12 first started. Dad was throwing out his one-liners, some of which I had never heard! He had the whole section laughing. After the game, two fans sitting down from us came up and one asked Dad if they could use them. ‘Sure, Big Fella, I don’t have them copyrighted,’” Dad said.
• “We were having a problem with a gopher on the infield at the Cougar Baseball Field. I tell Dad and he brings out a trap that he called The Black Hole. Because, ‘Once they go in, they don’t come out!’ So we set it after practice. The next day I drive up to the field, I notice something was near where we set the trap. So, I head out to look, and it’s a cross made of straws, tied together with string. Dad had come out there earlier, saw the trap had worked and had made the cross!”
Byng Public Schools issued the following statement about Bobby on its social media accounts: “Bobby Johns is rooted in our history of excellence at Byng, where the baseball/softball field house (The Bobby Johns Sports Complex) is named in his honor. He selflessly served our school as a head baseball coach, teacher, athletic director, and continued as the legendary baseball announcer during his retirement years. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Johns family.”
Hall of Famer
Bobby was a standout athlete at Ada High School before he went on to coach baseball and girls basketball at Byng and was fantastic at that as well. The numbers don’t lie.
During his 12 years as Byng’s head baseball coach, Bobby won 384 times and lost just 62. For those wanting to do the math at home, that’s 16 wins per season (both fall and spring) and just under three losses per campaign. Bobby Johns won a fall state title in 1970 and a spring state championship in 1972. His teams were runners-up four times.
Those numbers got him inducted into the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2012.
He was probably just being his normal humble self, but he told me back then he was surprised at the honor.
“It’s something I really wasn’t looking for. It was a surprise. Being elected to a Hall of Fame was the furthest thing from my mind, so it was quite an honor,” Bobby said back then.
While he is most notable for his baseball coaching career, Bobby once shared with me that basketball was his first love after college.
Bobby was the assistant coach to a pair of other Byng legends — Marvin Stokes in baseball and Bertha Frank Teague in basketball. Both Stokes and Teague won eight state titles apiece.
Johns took over after both retired.
“I’ve always said he’s the only guy crazy enough to follow coaching legends like Marvin Stokes and Bertha Frank Teague,” said Latta athletic director Bruce Plunk, who spent many years as a coach and administrator at Byng.
“I’m the only guy in the history of Byng School that had the opportunity to coach with both of them,” Bobby told me. “I was the only assistant (Teague) ever had.”
Johns spent two years as the girls basketball coach for the Lady Pirates. His team went 24-4 and advanced to the state semifinals in his first and posted a 22-10 mark and was a win away from state the next.
A Simpson story
Longtime Byng boys basketball coach Alan Simpson also had a funny story to share about Bobby’s time with Teague.
“It was the 1969-70 season and Bobby Johns’ first year as the Byng girls basketball coach. He had been Bertha Teague’s assistant for six years. Byng is in the dressing room preparing for a playoff game at Lindsay’ and Bobby is trying to get his players out on the floor when in walks Ms. Teague ... unannounced,” Simpson said.
“Bertha proceeds to take over the pregame and finally walks away towards the door. Then, she rushes back and says, ‘Now, girls, this team you’re playing is really good, so when it gets tough you listen to everything this man says!’ After taking a couple of steps away. she turns around and says, ‘Because I taught this man everything he knows!’”
Bobby was the athletic director during the early portion of Simpson’s coaching career, and the two had a special bond.
“I’ll always remember all the bus rides home after basketball games. Bobby just had a way of loosening me up when I was depressed,” Simpson said.
Simpson recalled that during his first year as coach (in 1980-81), things started off kind of rough for him and his Pirate basketball team.
“We had no returning starters and late January, our record was 7-11. I was even getting hate mail from my mother, but Bobby kept encouraging me that we could turn it around,” he said. “We did, winning 11 of our last 12 games and going to state.”
Simpson said Johns was a great administrator.
“As our AD, he didn’t give up on me, and I’ll always be thankful. With athletics, he had a gift at connecting with people. One in a million,” he said.
Gone but never forgotten
Not only did I get to spend quality time in press boxes with the big guy, but Bobby was also around at many Ada and Byng basketball games as the announcer and spent many years hanging out at the annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic girls basketball tournament in many capacities.
I’m thankful I got to know, love and respect Bobby Johns. I’m a better person for it.
He’ll be missed by many.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.