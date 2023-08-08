BYNG — Head coach Markus Carr loves the makeup of the 2023 Byng High School fastpitch softball team.
The Lady Pirates have a great one-two punch in the pitching circle. They can play some defense. He has good senior leadership.
However, Carr believes one of the biggest keys to a successful season for the Lady Pirates will be their ability to focus on the task at hand.
“The goal is to keep softball the main thing. If they can eliminate distractions off the field and come to the softball field every day focused and ready to go, I think they can be pretty good,” Carr told The Ada News at Byng’s Fall Media Day Saturday morning. “That’s their choice and they know that. and they can see the difference when they don’t make that choice and when they do. So far I like what I see this year and I’m pretty excited to see what happens.”
Byng lost just one starter from last year’s squad — graduate Jolee Williams — but has five freshmen listed on the roster.
“We gained some girls that are really going to contribute,” he said.
The Lady Pirates feature three seniors — Havyn Miller, Alona Cooper-Rochovitz and Tinleigh Dickinson.
• “Havyn Miller is going to be at first base. She’s a really good leader. She can help keep the girls motivated and help keep softball the main thing when it’s softball time.”
• “Alona Cooper will be at second base and was the defensive player of the year for our district last year. She’ll hit three-hole or four-hole for us. She’s a really competitive player and I expect her to have a big year. We have one leader that motivates by words and the other motivates by actions.
• “Tinliegh is extremely special to our team. She’s a great example of a great teammate who gives without expecting anything in return. Some people that have been in our dugout see some amazing quotes on our board. They assume those are mine for the girls. But no, those are Tinliegh’s to herself and her teammates. She loves those girls and Byng softball and we love her.”
The Pirates have a solid 1-2 punch to send to the pitcher’s circle — freshman Piper Presley and junior veteran Hanna Wort.
Carr said Piper had a great summer season.
“Piper Presley has been tremendous in the circle for us. She’s going to throw a lot of innings,” he said. “I haven’t had a kid in a long time that shows the focus and competitive drive she has as a freshman. She’s going to be a special player. She’s got a little dog in her and it’s going to be exciting to see that grow.”
Wort was the ace of the BHS pitching staff as a sophomore.
“We won a lot of games last year with Hannah Wort. We have two strong pitchers we can put in the circle,” Carr said.
Carr said other freshmen could have a crack at getting into the Byng lineup.
“We could start one or two freshmen on any given day,” he said.
Carr said his Byng team has decent depth.
“We’ll probably be four deep in the outfield. and that freshman group from last year is a little bigger and stronger and now has more experience. They have what we do here dialed in,” he explained. “I think this group understands what it takes to be successful at this level, in 4A softball.”
Byng will compete in District 4A-2 which includes local rival Ada, Dickson, Madill, Pauls Valley, Plainview, Purcell and Sulphur.
“I believe our district is going to come down to the last week. As competitors, that’s what you want. You don’t want to be in a district that’s going to be really easy for you. I don’t think that gets you prepared for what the end of the year is going to be like,” Carr said. “I love our district. Everyone is well-coached. Every team is a little different and brings a little different philosophy to the table. “
The Lady Pirates kicked off the 2023 season Monday night in Holdenville and are at home for the first time at 5 p.m. tonight against Stonewall.
“It’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be fun as long as they make the right choice,” Carr said. “When they do, it’s really fun to watch them.”
