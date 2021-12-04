Flat third quarter spells trouble for ECU women

BETHANY — A tight first half contest was quickly squashed by the Southern Nazarene Women’s Basketball team as a third-quarter burst propelled SNU past a tough East Central squad in the Sawyer Center Thursday evening.
The Storm (6-3, 1-0 GAC)/Tigers (3-2, 0-1 GAC) matchup has always been a toss-up as both teams have earned multiple wins throughout the series. Earning the last two back in the Spring, SNU did it again in their opening GAC contest as they start their conference tenure off snagging the 68-56 victory over the scrappy Tigers.
East Central did not give the Storm as easy of a start as SNU only led by two in the first 10 minutes of play (18-16). Five early steals and two quick Alexus Jones three’s put SNU up front to start, but the Tigers never settled and stayed within single digits going into the second period.
Five minutes into the second, the Tigers went 4-4 from the field knocking down three from deep — two by Kate Ogle and one from Izzy Cummins that started the run — to shock the Storm with a 28-22 start.
Kennedy Gillette answered this run with a three of her own followed by a couple of Emily Monaghan three-point plays and some put-ins by Jaycee Soap to help bring the SNU lead back up to 36-32 going into the half.
Gillette kicked off the third with another dagger from behind the arc, and the Storm would start their climb to victory from there. ECU continued to creep behind the Storm getting within five points with two minutes remaining in that quarter.
Emily Monaghan created a frenzy in the final minutes of the third, scoring a quick eight points to bump SNU’s lead back up 13 (59-46) with one quarter to go.
The Storm posted a monstrous third quarter showing scoring 23 points to ECU’s 14.
Still fighting to stay alive, ECU cut the gap early in the fourth to just 10 with the score reading 60-50 after a few quick lay-ins in the paint. However, ECU could get no closer.
Monaghan tallied a career-high 21 points for the Storm to go along with five rebounds. Monaghan was responsible for all of SNU’s total bench points.
Cassandra Awatt did her job on both ends of the floor, grabbing another double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Ogle led the Tigers with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor and a 4-of-5 effort from 3-point range. Mackenzie Crusoe added 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals for the visitors.
ECU shot 19-of-60 (31.7%) overall and sank 7-of-26 (26.9%) 3-point tries. The Crimson Storm finished 24-of-56 (42.9%) and 6-of-20 (30%).
The Tigers were a perfect 11-of-11 from the free-throw line compared to a 14-of-22 (63.6%) for Southern Naz.
East Central is at home at 1 p.m. today, hosting Northwestern. Admission is free.
