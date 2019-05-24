Five things to know about Northwestern

NORMAN — Patty Gasso’s group saw its season nearly end Sunday.
Oklahoma’s 41-game winning streak was snapped, and it was forced into a winner-take-all regional championship game vs. Wisconsin.
The Sooners narrowly put away the Badgers to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals, where they’ll face Northwestern in a best-of-three series at Marita Hynes Field.
Here are five things to know about the Wildcats:
1. Northwestern features one of the country’s best freshmen.
Danielle Williams will try to be the next Big Ten pitcher to test OU’s offense after Wisconsin’s Kaitlyn Menz almost eliminated the Sooners.
Williams (31-6) earned the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award and is a finalist for the 2019 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year award.
Williams, who owns a 1.38 earned-run average, has thrown 13 shutouts and struck out 310 batters so far this season. OU handed Williams one of her six losses this season on March 10 in an 8-0 run-rule win.
2. The Wildcats nearly faced elimination at their own regional.
Northwestern knows the feeling of playing with its back against the wall. Like the Sooners, the Wildcats worked their way out of the loser’s bracket to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals. Although, the Wildcats had a little more work to do.
Northwestern lost the second game of its regional, 2-1, to Louisville. It was forced to win three consecutive games, including twice over Louisville on Sunday, to set up a rematch with OU.
3. Northwestern is guided by the Big Ten Coach of the Year.
Williams isn’t the only all-conference award winner on the Wildcats. Kate Drohan earned the 2019 Big Ten Coach of the Year award. It’s the third time Drohan has won the award. The last time she received the honor was 2006.
Drohan led the Wildcats to a school record 21 conference wins this season. Aside from Williams, Jordyn Rudd (first team), Rachel Lewis (second team) and Maeve Nelson (second team) earned All-Big Ten selections.
4. The Wildcats come from a strong conference.
The Big Ten was loaded with talent, and the Wildcats nearly won the conference regular-season crown. Northwestern finished second in the conference standings, despite going 21-2 in conference play this season. The only team better was Michigan, which went 22-1 in league play. Although, Northwestern had the better overall record.
The Wildcats failed to win the Big Ten tournament crown after a semifinal loss to Minnesota, which went 20-2 in league play. Northwestern and Minnesota are the only remaining Big Ten schools in the NCAA tournament after No. 15 national seed Michigan was eliminated by James Madison in the regional round.
5. Northwestern is looking to end an 11-year Women’s College World Series drought.
The Wildcats’ regional championship marks their eighth in program history, putting them in their first Super Regional since 2008. Northwestern can reach its first Women’s College World Series since 2007 by knocking out the Sooners.
Northwestern’s never won a softball national title but finished runner-up in 2006.
