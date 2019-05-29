Five local players will represent Oklahoma at the 2019 Sunbelt Classic Baseball Series this summer.
Ada’s Zac Carroll will be a part of the Oklahoma White sophomore team. The Byng duo of Parker Presley and Brylen Janda will compete for the Oklahoma Royal sophomore quad.
Ada’s Manny LaValley and Byng’s Collin O’Grady will play for the Oklahoma Junior Blue squad.
The Sophomore Sunbelt Series will be played Thursday through Sunday at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City and Southwestern Christian University in Bethany.
Other teams competing for the Sophomore Sunbelt Classic title are Oklahoma Grey, Canada, Nebraska, Texas White, Arkansas and Texas Grey.
The Junior Sunbelt Classic is scheduled for June 7-12 at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton and at the McAlester High School baseball field.
Other teams competing for the Junior Sunbelt Classic title include Oklahoma Gold, Texas, Georgia, Canada, Arizona, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi and Colorado.
Byng head coach Chad Colbert said he’s glad to see his teams get to participate in the annual baseball extravaganza.
“I think Sunbelt is a great way for our kids to compete against some really good talent,” Colbert said. “Also, it’s a great way to showcase their talent to coaches at the next level.”
• Carroll hit .421 with a home run, two triples, 10 doubles and 19 RBIs for the Cougars as a sophomore. He scored 37 runs, walked 23 times and had 12 stolen bases. On the mound, Carroll finished 5-3 with a 3.22 ERA. He struck out 39 in 41.1 innings of work.
• LaValley hit .248 with a home run, a triple, seven doubles and 30 RBIs for Ada.
• Janda finished 6-1 with a 1.72 ERA for the Pirates. He struck out 47 in 49.1 innings.
“Brylen is an extremely hard worker, and it has shown for him on the mound. He carried the load for us with the most innings for our pitching staff this spring,” Colbert said. “Brylen has developed into one of our top arms moving forward to next fall.”
• As a pitcher, Presley was used mostly in relief for Byng this spring. He recorded 13 strikeouts and finished 1-1 with an ERA of 3.50.
“Parker did a great job in the reliever role this year. He came into some tough situations and kept us in a lot of ballgames,” Colbert said. “He is also a leader on the infield for us and is very reliable defensively at first base.”
• O’Grady produced at the plate for the Pirates at or near the top of the lineup. He hit .379 with two home runs, 32 RBIs and 39 runs scored.
“Collin was a big part of our lineup,” Colbert said. “He led us in every offensive category this past spring. Defensively, or offensively, Collin is a type of kid you can depend on. He has and will continue to be a key player for us.”
