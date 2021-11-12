WEATHERFORD — The East Central University soccer team saw five players claim 2021 Great American Conference honors.
Redshirt freshman Tanja Bauböck and freshman Cambori Watson led the way with selections to the All-GAC First Team, while redshirt junior Jocelyn Caracheo, freshman Abbie Morris and redshirt freshman Madison Hays were honorable mention selections.
Bauböck earned All-GAC First Team honors for the second-straight season and led the Tigers (3-11-2, 2-8-2 GAC) in scoring. She tallied five goals, with 48 shots and 23 shots on goal. During the season, she moved her way onto four ECU Career Top-10 Lists, including two No. 1 spots.
The Munderfing, Austria, native is ranked No. 1 for penalty kicks attempted (4) and penalty kicks made (3), while also being ranked No. 4 in match-winning goals (3) and No. 9 for shots on goal (43). She also set the No. 10 spot on the ECU Single Season list for shots (48).
Watson earned her first All-GAC honor after tallying one assist, 10 shots and seven shots on goal. The McKinney, Texas, native is a shutdown defender, stopping most of the top forwards in the league from having chances to score.
Caracheo also garnered a spot on the All-GAC honorable mention list for the second-straight season. The Royse City, Texas, native led the team with three assists and was the key corner kick taker for ECU.
Caracheo tallied 16 shots and 10 shots on goal while playing in all 16 matches and starting in 15.
Morris recorded one goal and one assist, with 17 shots on goal in her freshman campaign. The Surrey, Great Britain, native played in 13 matches and started 12.
Hays joins the list of repeat award winners from a year ago when she was named to the All-GAC Second Team. The Oklahoma City, Okla., native was the only player to see action and start in all 16 matches this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.