East Central University’s football team did something only one other team had been able to do against the Southern Arkansas Muleriders last week at Norris Field.
The Tigers led after the first quarter, second quarter and third quarter. Only the nation’s fifth-ranked team, Ouachita Baptist, had done that to the Muleriders before. In fact, the Tigers took a 23-14 lead with 13:37 left in the game on Harper Simmons’ third field goal of the day.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Muleriders scored on the first play after the kickoff on a 67-yard pass to pull within two at 23-21 and managed a field goal with 5:24 left in the game to win 24-23.
For the Tigers, it was their fifth loss of the season by nine points or less and their third loss by three points or less. Southern Arkansas is now 7-1 on the year, and ECU is at 1-7.
ECU travels to Searcy, Arkansas, today to take on No. 18 Harding at 2 p.m. The game will be live on the radio at FM 105.5.
After today, the Tigers will have played teams over the last four weeks teams who, at this time, have lost a total of three games between them. In order, the Tigers will have played Ouachita Baptist (8-0, No. 5), Henderson State (7-1, No. 23), Southern Arkansas (7-1, received votes) and Harding (7-1, No. 18).
The Tigers host Arkansas Tech (2-6) on Nov. 9 and close out the season against rival Southeastern (1-7) on Nov. 16 in Durant.
In other Great American Conference games last Saturday, Harding (7-1) defeated Northwestern (2-6) 47-13 behind the 206 yards of running back Cole Chancey. He was named the GAC Offensive Co-Player of the Week. It was his second 200-yard game in the last three weeks.
Co-Offensive Player of the week Preston Haire of Oklahoma Baptist (4-4) led his team to a 33-31 win over Arkansas-Monticello (5-3). Haire threw for 355 yards and added 62 yards on the ground. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more.
Henderson State’s (7-1) Mercardo Anderson picked up his second and third interceptions of the year to help the Reddies defeat Southeastern (2-6) 41-27. He was named the GAC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in the last three weeks. Anderson returned one of the interceptions 17 yards for a score and added four tackles, including one half-tackle for a loss.
Special Teams Player of the Week Jesus Zizumbo of Arkansas Tech (2-6) accounted for 12 points, and the Wonder Boys won their second straight game — a 36-35 decision against Southwestern (2-6). Zizumbo had field goals of 24, 28 and 38 yards and three PAT kicks in the game. The Wonder Boys trailed 35-20 in the third quarter and scored the last 16 points for the come-from-behind win.
Both Ouachita (8-0) and Southern Nazarene (2-6) were idle last week.
ECU’s Ontario Douglas was listed in a feature entitled “The 15 best DII football players you (maybe) haven’t heard of, but should” on the NCAA DII website. The 2017 GAC Freshman of the Year is now 11th in DII football in rushing (977 yards) and tied for sixth with 12 rushing touchdowns. With 124 yards against Southern Arkansas, he now has 2,074 career yards and became only the 18th Tiger to pass the 2,000-yard mark.
Quarterback Kenny Hrncir became the 20th Tiger to pass for over 1,000 yards in a season. He is now in 15th place on the list with 1,253 yards.
In other GAC action today, Southeastern (1-7) travels to Arkansas Tech (2-6) and Ouachita (8-0) will be at Southern Arkansas (7-1). Oklahoma Baptist (4-4) will be at Northwestern (2-6), Henderson State (7-1) will be at Arkansas-Monticello (5-3) and in the final game of the weekend, Southern Nazarene (2-6) will be at Southwestern (2-6).
