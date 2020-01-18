Five ECU athletes listed among GAC's best

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The East Central University women’s cross-country team saw five of the 18 members of the Great American Conference Women’s Cross Country All-Decade Team.
The Tigers were represented by ReGina Germaine, Michaela Lombardi, Anna Mora, Kyleigh Norris and Abbie Winchester.
Germaine was a four-time All-GAC First Team selection in her career at ECU. She was also a member of the Tigers’ 2012 GAC women’s cross-country championship team and advanced to the NCAA Regionals three times.
Lombardi claimed two All-GAC First Team honors and was a second-team pick. She helped the team to a GAC runner-up finish in 2017 and the GAC title in 2016. She participated in three NCAA Central Regionals.
Mora became the first ECU women’s cross-country runner to earn the right to participate in the NCAA National Championships, going as an individual in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, she finished 52nd in a time of 21:10.7. She is also the only ECU runner, male or female, to claim three top-10 regional finishes.
The El Paso, Texas, native was a four-time All-GAC first team selection and earned GAC Runner of the Year honors in 2016 and 2019. She also claimed United State Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Central Regional honors in her final three seasons.
She also participated in track and field, claiming All-GAC First Team honors in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters twice, including two second-place finishes in the events in 2019. She will have one more chance to earn All-GAC honors, as she is a member of ECU’s 2020 track and field team.
Norris just finished her junior season with the Tigers, having claimed two All-GAC First Team selections and a second-team pick. She was a member of the 2017 GAC runner-up team and participates in the 5,000 meters in track and field.
Winchester just finished her cross-country career with the Tigers but will still have a chance to earn more honors in the 2020 track and field season. So far she has claimed four All-GAC cross country honors, while earning one GAC Championship and a runner-up finish.
The Marietta native has also been a GAC Elite Scholar Athlete in cross-country and track and field in 2019 and earned GAC and D2ADA academic honors for the last three seasons.
The group joins Alyssa Butler, Katie and Margaret Glutz from soccer, and Jason Catchings, Travis Hening and David Moore from football as members of the GAC All-Decade team so far. The GAC will be releasing GAC All-Decade teams for the six other sports sponsored by the league over the next three weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.