East Central University women’s basketball coach Matt Cole must have been naughty. That’s the only way to explain how badly Santa treated him this year.
His presents were far worse than coal. I mean, how bad could that have been for a guy named Cole?
What did Cole receive from jolly ol’ Saint Nick, you ask? A bunch of injured players.
In my best “Twelve Days of Christmas” voice, here’s what Mr. Claus handed Cole and the ECU women’s basketball team:
Fiiiive season-ending injuries
Two torn Achilles tendons ...
One torn A-C-L ...
One shattered kneecap ...
and a torn shoulder labrum that required a sling.
That’s right, five season-ending injuries that shrank the Tiger roster from 14 players to nine. So if you see any current ECU players walking around covered in bubble wrap, you’ll know why. The wounded Tigers are Charlea Leonard, a senior from Allen High School; Stefany Lourenco, a senior from Sao Paulo, Brazil; Alexis Lyons, a sophomore from Macy, Nebraska; Ella Schultz, a junior from Prague; and Anna Simmons, a freshman from Plainview.
The ECU women limped through the first half of the season with a 3-7 record heading into a road trip to Arkansas that begins at 5:30 p.m. tonight in Searcy to face Harding and ends at 1 p.m. Saturday in Russellville to take on Arkansas Tech.
Cole knew there would be some adjusting to do after losing Lakin Preisner and Tia Williams to graduation. But who could have ever expected this?
“When our team lost our two leading scorers to graduation, there was always going to be some adversity in finding and defining the roles for this team. I knew that coming into the season,” Cole told The Ada News after a Tuesday morning practice session. “What I didn’t predict was a roster of 14 depleted to nine by five season-ending injuries. If you stack on the normal effects of change from year to year with those injuries, it’s going to be rough in patches.”
The Tigers managed to win two of their final four games before the holiday break and, despite a 1-3 record in the Great American Conference, they are just two games out of first place in the standings.
“We have had some bright spots and have been competitive in every game for the most part. I enjoy coaching this team, and I really love it when they turn their efforts up and compete,” he said.
Incredibly, heading into the January schedule, the GAC has six teams with only two losses and one more is 7-3. The remaining conference schedule will be quite a gauntlet for the Tigers to run, for sure.
“The GAC is the best it’s been in my six years here. It’s full of elevated coaching in all the programs and there are deep, talented players on every roster. That can lead to some close games and tough losses, but it also can lead to great wins that help our chances of getting into the post-season tournament,” Cole said.
For now, Cole said the plan for him, his coaching staff and his players is to focus on one opponent at a time.
“We have to survive one game at a time. I know that sounds like coach speak, but six of our next eight games are away from Kerr Center,” he said. “We need to make some ground on the road in January so we can make some hay at home in February.”
No easy task, for sure.
