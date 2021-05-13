CATOOSA — The Byng High School girls and boys track teams sent nine athletes who competed in seven events to the Class 4A State Track Meet held last weekend in Catoosa.
The BHS teams ended up having five athletes find the medal stand in four different events.
GIRLS
Despite their low numbers, Byng finished 13th in the team standings with 18 points. Weatherford won the Class 4A State title with 121 points and ran away from second-place Mannford, which totaled 69 points.
“I was extremely proud of all of my girls all year long. This team is very young and talented. I am looking forward to next year, as we don’t lose a single girl from this year’s team,” said Byng head coach Josh Sawyer.
Byng’s 4x800 relay team — Rosie Coleman, Brylee Baird, Deesa Neely and Cadence Carlos — were able to get on the medal stand by finishing fifth in 10:11.93.
“Although this was close to our fastest time of the season, it was a little disappointing,” said Sawyer. “We had our eyes set on breaking the school record of 10:08, and either going low or sub 10 minutes. I’m not sure what went wrong on Saturday, whether it was nerves, the weather, or just one of those bad races everyone has, but we just weren’t able to put together four solid legs of the relay.”
Weatherford won that event with a time of 9:38.72 while Lincoln Christian was next in 9:45.35.
“Even though we didn’t reach our goal, earning a spot on the medal stand at state is still a big deal,” Sawyer said.
Carlos and Neely later competed in the 3200 Meter Run.
“Cadence showed a lot of toughness all day, and it was really displayed in the 3200. She had been fighting off a cold all week that made it hard for her to breathe,” Sawyer explained. “She stuck to the race plan from the gun. She tucked in behind eventual winner Libby Rowland of Holland Hall and let her set the pace and break the wind for her.”
Carlos ended up in third place with a time of 12:00.98.
“With two laps left, Libby and Weatherford’s Kennadi Price made their move and Cadence wasn’t able to react to it,” Sawyer said. “Her inability to breathe right had taken its toll. She toughed out two more laps and was able to hold on to third place.”
Neely finished 15th in a time of 13:19.44.
“Deesa also ran a tough race. She got put on an island early in the race and had no one to break the wind for her,” Sawyer said. “She was able to push through and ran one of her fastest times on the track for the 3200. And in those circumstances, I couldn’t have asked for more out of either of these two in that race.”
Rosie Coleman finished 11th in the 800 Meter Run in 2:36.45.
“Rosie got out to a great start. Her first lap was perfect,” Sawyer said.
“She came around the turn on that second lap and you could just see the tiredness in her eyes. The heat and the wind had taken its toll,” he continued. “But Rosie is tough and she kept pushing all the way to the finish.”
Carlos finished fifth in the 1600 Meter Run in 5:39.01 and Brylee ended up 11th in 5:53.01.
“The last race of the day was the girls 1600 meter run. After sitting around in the wind and heat all day, Cadence and Brylee both ran great races,” Sawyer said. “Neither one of them ran their fastest times, but Cadence was able to get back up on the medal stand for a third time, and Brylee ran the second-fastest mile time of her career.”
BOYS
Things got off to a terrible start for the Pirates’ 4x800 Relay squad that featured A.J. Gustin, Lawrence Coleman, Baylor Ward and Harley Cobb.
“Saturday’s race didn’t go as planned. A.J. was stepped on and spiked right out the gate causing him to roll his ankle,” Sawyer said. “He was able to tough it out and run one of his faster 800 times, but not where he wanted to be. It seemed like we just couldn’t find our groove in that race. They were still able to run their second-fastest time of the season.”
The Pirates finished 13th with a time of 8:50.84.
Riley Youngblood recorded one of the fastest times of the year in the 100 Meter Hurdles, finishing in a time of 18.65.
“Riley impressed me this year. He went from just being a sprinter to wanting to hurdle halfway through the season. With just 1/2 a season to train for the hurdles, he was still able to qualify for state,” Sawyer said. “That is a huge accomplishment and something we can build on next year.”
Gustin and Cobb later competed in the 3200 Meter Run. Cobb finished fourth with a time of 10:09.78.
“Harley was able to put together a great tactical race. He tucked into the back of the lead pack and let them do all the work of breaking the wind and setting the pace,” Sawyer said. “Around lap 6, the pack started to break up and Harley found himself on an island in fifth place. He was able to refocus and eventually catch up and pass Ft Gibson’s Caden Goss for fourth place.”
Gustin was still hobbled by the injuries he suffered in the relay.
“His toughness was displayed in this race. Not many people would continue to race, but he didn’t even hesitate,” Sawyer said.
Gustin finished 13th in a time of 10:49.93.
“I know this wasn’t how A.J. saw his running career at Byng ending, but I couldn’t be more proud of his effort and toughness in this race. As much as we are going to miss everything A.J. brought to this team, we are more excited to watch him run at ECU next year.”
Sawyer said the future of the boys track team is bright.
“I was extremely proud of this team this year. We are young and without a lot of track experience. Our only senior, A.J. Gustin has the most experience, and this was only his second full track season. It was his first since his freshman year, after tearing his ACL in basketball his sophomore year and then COVID last year,” he said.
“Though we are losing him, and will miss him, I feel we will be stronger and more experienced next year as long as our juniors step up into that leadership role that A.J. is leaving.”
