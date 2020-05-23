Five local players were named to the 2020 Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State teams that were released earlier this week.
All five are members of the OBCA Small East Squad. They include Roff’s Brady Benedict, Latta’s Rylan Reed, Stonewall’s Ty Humphers and the Asher duo of Patch Hamilton and Trevor Martin.
There’s still a chance the OBCA could play its games later this summer despite the Oklahoma Coaches Association canceled its All-State week.
“We haven’t scheduled game dates yet,” Tuttle baseball coach Breck Draper told The Oklahoman. “We’re waiting to see what happens with the state and go from there. We talked about maybe even the middle of July if we do it.”
Draper said the OBCA has discussed playing the games at the University of Central Oklahoma.
BRADY BENEDICT
Roff High School
Benedict — who was selected as an infielder — is a four-year starter for Roff head coach Ead Simon and carries an incredible .410 career batting average.
“He’s very deserving. I honestly thought we had three kids in this (senior) class that deserved to be All-Staters,” Simon said.
Last fall, Benedict hit a scorching .500 two home runs, a triple, 16 doubles and 41 RBIs. He also scored 42 runs, walked 14 times with only four strikeouts. Benedict helped the Tigers to an impressive 30-5 record.
“When I think about coaching Brady, the thing that stands out to me is he was really good in some big moments. There were a couple of state championship games where he had two or three big hits. He just came up big,” Simon said. “He was pretty big when it mattered the most. He always had a knack for getting some big hits. But Brady can just hit. That’s all there is to it.”
Benedict, who helped Roff win three state championships, will play collegiately at Eastern Oklahoma State College.
RYLAN REED
Latta High School
Reed, who was selected as an outfielder, was a four-year starter for veteran Latta head coach Eddie Collins.
“He worked his tail off and improved every year he was out there. As far as a defensive center fielder, he’s about as good as I’ve had in a long time. He’s an ultra-competitive guy,” Collins said.
“I was really happy for him. I haven’t seen an outfielder that was better than him the last couple of years,” he continued. “He only made one error, and that wasn’t in the outfield. That was on the mound.”
Last fall, Reed hit .443 with two triples, eight doubles and 17 RBIs. He scored 31 runs with 17 walks and only four strikeouts.
He was also solid on the mound for the Panthers last fall for the Panthers, who finished the season with a 20-10 mark that included a trip to the Class A State Tournament semifinals.
Reed (8-3) struck out 73, walked just 12 and had an ERA of 1.00. He lost his first three outings on the mound — to Oktaha, Byng and Asher — by 1-0 counts and then won eight straight games to finish the fall.
Opponents hit just .133 against him.
“He put together a great season last fall and he was really good last spring too. His overall body of work was very impressive,” Collins said.
Reed will continue his baseball career at Eastern Oklahoma State College.
TY HUMPHERS
Stonewall High School
Humphers, another Small East outfielder, is a four-year starter for coach Chuck Barton at Stonewall.
“I think it was well-deserved. He’s been a part of four or five state tournaments,” Barton said. “He’s a hard-working kid. I’m proud of him.”
Humphers hit .340 with five home runs, five triples, 13 doubles and 43 RBIs last fall. He was hit by a pitch 37 times and drew 44 walks. Last fall he hit .303 with 15 RBIs and 28 runs scored. He was hit by a pitch 14 times with 10 walks.
Humphers was also one of the Longhorns’ top pitchers. He was 3-2 with 64 strikeouts and 42 walks in 67 innings a junior with a 3.09 ERA. Last fall he struck out 29 and walks 20 in 35 innings of work.
“He really stepped up in the fall. We didn’t have the fall season we wanted, but he stepped into a leadership role really well,” Barton said.
Humphers will continue his baseball career at Redlands Community College in El Reno.
TREVOR MARTIN
Asher High School
Martin, selected as a pitcher, was the ace of an Asher staff that finished 16-12 and advanced to the Class B State tournament last fall. During the spring of 2019, Martin finished 8-2 with 120 strikeouts in 57 innings of work.
“Trevor has been one of the top arms in small school baseball since he was in the ninth grade,” said Asher head coach Scott Hamilton. “He is a top-shelf kid with top-shelf talent.”
Hamilton said Martin is a high school All-American in multiple publications.
“He is very deserving of this All-State honor. I’m very proud of him and look forward to watching his career unfold. He signed early with Oklahoma State and now awaits the shortened five-round MLB draft on June 10. I’ve been told he could go anywhere from the second round to not getting picked at all this time.”
PATCH HAMILTON
Asher High School
Hamilton — selected as a Small East outfielder — is believed to be the first male two-sport All-Stater in school history and also made academic All-State in basketball with a score of 25 on the ACT and a 3.9 GPA.
Last spring, Hamilton hit 4.38 with nine home runs, 14 doubles and 48 RBIs.
“Patch is a tremendous high school center fielder and is deserving of this All-State honor. He reads the ball well off the bat, has an above-average arm and runs really well for a 6’5 kid,” said Asher head coach and Patch’s father, Scott Hamilton.
“Many times in his career he changed games by running down fly balls in the gaps or preventing extra-base hits,” Scott Hamilton continued. “As a hitter, Patch has a lot of power. A couple of pro scouts have identified him as a prospect and will be watching his future development.”
Hamilton plans to continue his baseball career at Rose State College in Midwest City.
Large West
P: Josh Sanders, Yukon; Carson Thomas, Carl Albert; Jordan Brewer, Choctaw
C: Cooper Harris, Choctaw; Ryan Showes, Lawton Eisenhower
1B: Colby Jarnigan, Enid
INF: Conner Gore, Enid; Jake Estes, Carl Albert; Elijah Woods, Westmoore
OF: Jace Bohrofen, Westmoore; Dominic Johnson, Edmond Santa Fe; Racer Felter, Lawton Mac
DH: Jakob Brandenberger, Putnam West
Coaches: Brad Gore, Enid; Jay Vermillion, Lawton Eisenhower
Large East
P: Nate Wohlgemuth, Owasso; Seth Stacey, Tahlequah; Nate Ackenhauser, Owasso
C: Cage Williams, Sapulpa; Trevor Janzen, Claremore
1B: Cooper McMurray, Tulsa Bishop Kelley
INF: Braedyn Sommer, Stillwater, Isac Webb, Collinsville; Cade Lott, Mcalester
OF: Jaxson Crull, Bixby; Isaiah Keller, Broken Arrow; Chet Austin, Durant
DH: Trent De Smet, Tulsa Union
Util: Doyle Gehring, Bishop Kelley
Coaches: Jim Sherl, Claremore; Steve Irvine, Sapulpa
Middle West
P: Nick Andrews, Washington; Austin Albright, Chickasha; Corbin Talley, Jones
C: Ryley Cross, Tuttle; Russell Beard, Dickson
1B: Jacob Bookout, Oklahoma Christian School
INF: Landry Kyle, Heritage Hall; Cole Martin, Davis; Ben Lawson, Bethany
OF: Bryce Madron, Blanchard; Ryan Duncan, Tuttle; Gabe Williams, Washington
DH: Jake Cox, Newcastle
Util: Jaxon Ratterree, Weatherford
Coaches: Jim Drummond, Bethany; Cody Tutwiler, Jones
Middle East
P: Colby Mitchell, Berryhill; Cade Waits, Metro Christian; Austen Neal, Verdigris
C: Laken Corley, Spiro; Gunner Rader, Adair
1B: Jaxson Baker, Broken Bow
INF: Caden Green, Berryhill; Nolan Burrage, Atoka; Price Allman, Metro Christian
OF: Sloan Roller, Verdigris; Jaxon Henderson, Cascia Hall; Jaxon Wiggins, Roland
DH: Brett McElhaney, Vian
Util: Cole Aldridge, Perkins
Coaches: Brian Hailey, Berryhill; John Brockman, Vian
Small West
P: Colton Laughlin, Mangum; Korey Aytes, Lookeba-Sickles; Kasen Jackson, ViCi
C: Brendan Girton, Shattuck; Keegan Amparan, Fletcher
1B: Airen Josefy, Navajo
INF: John Bay, Shattuck; Ty Goss, Leedey; Jace Edelen, Arapaho-Butler
OF: S’Mauri Abram, Oklahoma Christian Academy; Parker Ward, Leedey; Brennan Phy, Fort Cobb-Broxton
DH: Jaden Lingle, Navajo
Util: Jake Percival, Calumet
Coaches: Steven Hendrix, Pond Creek-Hunter; Mark Ward, Leedey
Small East
P: Carson Atwood, Silo; Trevor Martin, Asher; Dillon Bumgarner, Calera
C: Jono Johnson, Dale; Chuck Odell, Rattan
1B: Austin Mann, Oktaha
INF: David Herring, Dale; Korben Ford, Silo; Brady Bennedict, Roff
OF: Rylan Reed, Latta; Patch Hamilton, Asher; Ty Humphers, Stonewall
DH: Bubba Boyd, Varnum
Util: Harley Shaffer, Oktaha
Coaches: Eddie Jeffcoat, Dale; Josh Williams, Varnum
