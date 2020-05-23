Five local players were named to the 2020 Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State teams that were released earlier this week.

All five are members of the OBCA Small East Squad. They include Roff’s Brady Benedict, Latta’s Rylan Reed, Stonewall’s Ty Humphers and the Asher duo of Patch Hamilton and Trevor Martin.

There’s still a chance the OBCA could play its games later this summer despite the Oklahoma Coaches Association canceled its All-State week.

“We haven’t scheduled game dates yet,” Tuttle baseball coach Breck Draper told The Oklahoman. “We’re waiting to see what happens with the state and go from there. We talked about maybe even the middle of July if we do it.”

Draper said the OBCA has discussed playing the games at the University of Central Oklahoma.

BRADY BENEDICT

Roff High School

Benedict — who was selected as an infielder — is a four-year starter for Roff head coach Ead Simon and carries an incredible .410 career batting average.

“He’s very deserving. I honestly thought we had three kids in this (senior) class that deserved to be All-Staters,” Simon said.

Last fall, Benedict hit a scorching .500 two home runs, a triple, 16 doubles and 41 RBIs. He also scored 42 runs, walked 14 times with only four strikeouts. Benedict helped the Tigers to an impressive 30-5 record.

“When I think about coaching Brady, the thing that stands out to me is he was really good in some big moments. There were a couple of state championship games where he had two or three big hits. He just came up big,” Simon said. “He was pretty big when it mattered the most. He always had a knack for getting some big hits. But Brady can just hit. That’s all there is to it.”

Benedict, who helped Roff win three state championships, will play collegiately at Eastern Oklahoma State College.

RYLAN REED

Latta High School

Reed, who was selected as an outfielder, was a four-year starter for veteran Latta head coach Eddie Collins.

“He worked his tail off and improved every year he was out there. As far as a defensive center fielder, he’s about as good as I’ve had in a long time. He’s an ultra-competitive guy,” Collins said.

“I was really happy for him. I haven’t seen an outfielder that was better than him the last couple of years,” he continued. “He only made one error, and that wasn’t in the outfield. That was on the mound.”

Last fall, Reed hit .443 with two triples, eight doubles and 17 RBIs. He scored 31 runs with 17 walks and only four strikeouts.

He was also solid on the mound for the Panthers last fall for the Panthers, who finished the season with a 20-10 mark that included a trip to the Class A State Tournament semifinals.

Reed (8-3) struck out 73, walked just 12 and had an ERA of 1.00. He lost his first three outings on the mound — to Oktaha, Byng and Asher — by 1-0 counts and then won eight straight games to finish the fall.

Opponents hit just .133 against him.

“He put together a great season last fall and he was really good last spring too. His overall body of work was very impressive,” Collins said.

Reed will continue his baseball career at Eastern Oklahoma State College.

TY HUMPHERS

Stonewall High School

Humphers, another Small East outfielder, is a four-year starter for coach Chuck Barton at Stonewall.

“I think it was well-deserved. He’s been a part of four or five state tournaments,” Barton said. “He’s a hard-working kid. I’m proud of him.”

Humphers hit .340 with five home runs, five triples, 13 doubles and 43 RBIs last fall. He was hit by a pitch 37 times and drew 44 walks. Last fall he hit .303 with 15 RBIs and 28 runs scored. He was hit by a pitch 14 times with 10 walks.

Humphers was also one of the Longhorns’ top pitchers. He was 3-2 with 64 strikeouts and 42 walks in 67 innings a junior with a 3.09 ERA. Last fall he struck out 29 and walks 20 in 35 innings of work.

“He really stepped up in the fall. We didn’t have the fall season we wanted, but he stepped into a leadership role really well,” Barton said.

Humphers will continue his baseball career at Redlands Community College in El Reno.

TREVOR MARTIN

Asher High School

Martin, selected as a pitcher, was the ace of an Asher staff that finished 16-12 and advanced to the Class B State tournament last fall. During the spring of 2019, Martin finished 8-2 with 120 strikeouts in 57 innings of work.

“Trevor has been one of the top arms in small school baseball since he was in the ninth grade,” said Asher head coach Scott Hamilton. “He is a top-shelf kid with top-shelf talent.”

Hamilton said Martin is a high school All-American in multiple publications.

“He is very deserving of this All-State honor. I’m very proud of him and look forward to watching his career unfold. He signed early with Oklahoma State and now awaits the shortened five-round MLB draft on June 10. I’ve been told he could go anywhere from the second round to not getting picked at all this time.”

PATCH HAMILTON

Asher High School

Hamilton — selected as a Small East outfielder — is believed to be the first male two-sport All-Stater in school history and also made academic All-State in basketball with a score of 25 on the ACT and a 3.9 GPA.

Last spring, Hamilton hit 4.38 with nine home runs, 14 doubles and 48 RBIs.

“Patch is a tremendous high school center fielder and is deserving of this All-State honor. He reads the ball well off the bat, has an above-average arm and runs really well for a 6’5 kid,” said Asher head coach and Patch’s father, Scott Hamilton.

“Many times in his career he changed games by running down fly balls in the gaps or preventing extra-base hits,” Scott Hamilton continued. “As a hitter, Patch has a lot of power. A couple of pro scouts have identified him as a prospect and will be watching his future development.”

Hamilton plans to continue his baseball career at Rose State College in Midwest City.

Large West

P: Josh Sanders, Yukon; Carson Thomas, Carl Albert; Jordan Brewer, Choctaw

C: Cooper Harris, Choctaw; Ryan Showes, Lawton Eisenhower

1B: Colby Jarnigan, Enid

INF: Conner Gore, Enid; Jake Estes, Carl Albert; Elijah Woods, Westmoore

OF: Jace Bohrofen, Westmoore; Dominic Johnson, Edmond Santa Fe; Racer Felter, Lawton Mac

DH: Jakob Brandenberger, Putnam West

Coaches: Brad Gore, Enid; Jay Vermillion, Lawton Eisenhower

Large East

P: Nate Wohlgemuth, Owasso; Seth Stacey, Tahlequah; Nate Ackenhauser, Owasso

C: Cage Williams, Sapulpa; Trevor Janzen, Claremore

1B: Cooper McMurray, Tulsa Bishop Kelley

INF: Braedyn Sommer, Stillwater, Isac Webb, Collinsville; Cade Lott, Mcalester

OF: Jaxson Crull, Bixby; Isaiah Keller, Broken Arrow; Chet Austin, Durant

DH: Trent De Smet, Tulsa Union

Util: Doyle Gehring, Bishop Kelley

Coaches: Jim Sherl, Claremore; Steve Irvine, Sapulpa

Middle West

P: Nick Andrews, Washington; Austin Albright, Chickasha; Corbin Talley, Jones

C: Ryley Cross, Tuttle; Russell Beard, Dickson

1B: Jacob Bookout, Oklahoma Christian School

INF: Landry Kyle, Heritage Hall; Cole Martin, Davis; Ben Lawson, Bethany

OF: Bryce Madron, Blanchard; Ryan Duncan, Tuttle; Gabe Williams, Washington

DH: Jake Cox, Newcastle

Util: Jaxon Ratterree, Weatherford

Coaches: Jim Drummond, Bethany; Cody Tutwiler, Jones

Middle East

P: Colby Mitchell, Berryhill; Cade Waits, Metro Christian; Austen Neal, Verdigris

C: Laken Corley, Spiro; Gunner Rader, Adair

1B: Jaxson Baker, Broken Bow

INF: Caden Green, Berryhill; Nolan Burrage, Atoka; Price Allman, Metro Christian

OF: Sloan Roller, Verdigris; Jaxon Henderson, Cascia Hall; Jaxon Wiggins, Roland

DH: Brett McElhaney, Vian

Util: Cole Aldridge, Perkins

Coaches: Brian Hailey, Berryhill; John Brockman, Vian

Small West

P: Colton Laughlin, Mangum; Korey Aytes, Lookeba-Sickles; Kasen Jackson, ViCi

C: Brendan Girton, Shattuck; Keegan Amparan, Fletcher

1B: Airen Josefy, Navajo

INF: John Bay, Shattuck; Ty Goss, Leedey; Jace Edelen, Arapaho-Butler

OF: S’Mauri Abram, Oklahoma Christian Academy; Parker Ward, Leedey; Brennan Phy, Fort Cobb-Broxton

DH: Jaden Lingle, Navajo

Util: Jake Percival, Calumet

Coaches: Steven Hendrix, Pond Creek-Hunter; Mark Ward, Leedey

Small East

P: Carson Atwood, Silo; Trevor Martin, Asher; Dillon Bumgarner, Calera

C: Jono Johnson, Dale; Chuck Odell, Rattan

1B: Austin Mann, Oktaha

INF: David Herring, Dale; Korben Ford, Silo; Brady Bennedict, Roff

OF: Rylan Reed, Latta; Patch Hamilton, Asher; Ty Humphers, Stonewall

DH: Bubba Boyd, Varnum

Util: Harley Shaffer, Oktaha

Coaches: Eddie Jeffcoat, Dale; Josh Williams, Varnum

