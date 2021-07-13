Larry Filer of Amarillo, Texas, won the 2021 Fireball Classic Half Marathon last week at Wintersmith Park.
Filer (Male 20 to 24) finished with a time of 1:15:53.50. He was a Track & Field runner for East Central University during the spring of 2019.
Champions were also crowned in the 10K Race and the 5K Race.
Logan Blackburn of Tishomingo (Male 25 to 29) won the 10K Race in 40:23.71 and Johnelle Joe of Newcastle, Delaware (Male 20 to 24), won the 5K Race in 18:11.50. Blackburn attended Rogers State University in Claremore to run cross country and Joe is a former cross country runner for Wilimington (Delaware) University.
“There were several issues with the timing of the race,” said Ada Sunrise Rotary representative Christine Pappas. “If people feel their scores are wrong they can email me at cpappas25@gmail.com or Danny Manuel at adafiremandan@yahoo.com.”
It was the 54th running of what is considered “Oklahoma’s Oldest Race.”
HALF MARATHON
Emmanuel Bett of Colorado Springs, Colorado (Male 20 to 24), was second in the race in 1:16:35.75 and Gilberto Palomo of Ada (Male 20 to 24) was next at 1:17:29.54. Bett and Palomo are both East Central cross country runners. Bett is listed as a sophomore from Eldoret, Kenya and Palomo is listed as a junior from Alamo, Texas.
Kelsey Bruce of Brackettiville, Texas (Female 25 to 29), was fourth and was the top female in the race. She finished in 1:22:05.42.
• The top female from Ada was Mandee Fowler (Age 35 to 39), who finished ninth in 1:29:49.14. Esther Davis of Ada was 10th in 1:29:49.62.
• Nathan Cain of Ada (Age 16 to 19) was the fastest teen in the race with a time of 1:50:35.75.
• There were a total of 43 runners in the half marathon.
10K RUN
Grant Duncan of Ardmore (Male 20 to 24) was second in the race with a time of 40:50.17. Kade Streater (Male 16 to 19), a Byng High School product, was third with a time of 42:58.44.
Jessica Bryant of Ada (Age 30 to 34) was the top female runner. She finished fourth in a time of 46:24.62. Valerie DeAngelis (Age 40 to 45) was the second-fastest female, finishing in 47:42.37.
• The youngest runner in the 10K was Noah Wiles of Ada (Age 9 to 12_, who ran a time of 55:17.
• Thomas Bolitho of Ada won the Male 65 to 69 age group with a time of 1:00:32.
• There were a total of 52 runners in the 10K Run.
5K RUN
Teen runner Kaleb Madron of Sulphur (Age 13 to 15) was runner-up in the 5K race with a time of 19:13.88. Zander Wood of Shawnee (Age 16 to 19) was third in 19:15.19.
The top female runner in the race was Isis Tesoro of Allen (Age 13 to 15) with a time of 19:43.74. Kiyaanii Bohan of Austin, Texas (Age 25 to 29), — a Byng High School graduate — was fifth in 19:45.81.
• Katie Cowger of Ada (Age 20-24), a Byng High School graduate who just completed her senior season for the East Central cross country team, was eighth in a time of 20:07.17.
• Abby Salter of Roff High School (Age 16 to 19) was 20th in 23:41.87.
• Lily Grand of Ada was the top female age 1 to 8 runner in 46:10.
• Leslie Hamilton of Ada was the top runner in the Female 60 to 64 age group with a time of 39:56.
• Carol Bridges was the lone female in the Age 75 and up group and finished with a time of 51:22.
• In the Male 1 to 8 age group, Owen Brewer of Ada was on top in 31:36.
• Skeeter Hogue of Allen was the top runner in the Male 75 and up division in 32:06.
• There were a total of 228 runners in the 5K Race.
