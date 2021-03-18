BROKEN BOW — Clayton Findley tossed a complete-game shutout and the Stonewall Longhorns blanked Plainview 9-0 Tuesday at Southeast Shootout in Broken Bow.
The Longhorns then dropped an 11-1 decision to Hartshorne in their second shootout contest.
Stonewall, ranked No. 18 in Class A, now sits at 2-4 on the season. Plainview, coached by Ada High School graduate Ryan Luhmann, is now 2-3, while Harthorne improved to 7-1.
Game 1
Stonewall 9, Plainview 0
Findley earned the win by striking out nine, walking two and giving up just four hits in six strong innings of work.
The Longhorns led just 2-0 before scoring four runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Leadoff hitter Kason Barnett led a 10-hit SHS offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a walk and two runs scored. Mateo Guitierrez finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Findley and Richard Blue drove in two runs each.
Spencer Gatewood went 1-for-2 with two walks and scored three times. Cody Wallace cracked a double for the winners.
Gavin Watkins went 2-for-3 for the Indians. Three Plainview pitchers combined for five strikeouts and seven walks.
Game 2
Hartshorne 11, Stonewall 1
Hartshorne hurler Xavier Fraser struck out eight, walked two and allowed just three hits and one earned run in four innings of work in the Miners’ run-rule win.
Hartshorne started the game by scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Miners tacked on five more in the bottom of the fourth to end the game early.
Eight different HHS players had at least one hit in a 10-hit Hartshorne offense. Fraser helped his own cause by going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk. Jackson Moody also had two hits for the Miners, while Magnum Morris and John Beauchamp both drove in two runs. Beauchamp had Hartshorne’s only extra-base hit with a double.
Stonewall’s three hits came from Clayton Findley, Richard Blue and Angel Gutierrez.
The Longhorns are back in action on March 22, hosting Kiowa. Dewar visits Gibson Field on March 23.
Asher uses big fourth inning to defeat Stuart
ASHER — The Asher Indians snapped a 1-1 tie by scoring nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning in a 10-1 win over Stuart Tuesday evening at Bowen Field.
Asher, ranked No. 4 in Class B, improved to 6-0 on the year while Stuart dropped to 4-4.
After Stuart scored an error-aided run in the top of the fourth, Asher went to work in the bottom of the inning.
The Indians quickly loaded the bases when Trent Smith singled, Devon Lamb was hit by a pitch and Dayton Fowler walked.
Conner Thompson hit a sacrifice fly to push across the first run of the inning to put Asher ahead 2-1.
Garrett Leba drew a bases-loaded walk to force another AHS run in and Mike McDonald later hit a two-RBI single to make it 5-1.
Tahlan Hamilton followed with a run-scoring hit and Ryan Reeser clubbed a two-run double to push the AHS advantage to 8-1. Reeser later scored on a passed ball and Fowler drove in the final run of the uprising with an RBI single.
Asher managed just six hits in the contest by six different players. The Hornets finished with only three hits, two by Connor Clayton.
Smith was the winning pitcher for the home team. He struck out two, walked three and didn’t allow an earned run in five innings. Zayne Clark was handed the loss for the Hornets.
The Indians travel to Purcell today for a 1 p.m. matchup with the host Dragons and head to the Wright City Festival on Friday. The Indians will meet Dewar at 5 p.m. and Lone Grove at 7 p.m.
Tupelo’s Davidson tosses no-hitter at Allen
TUPELO — Harley Davidson pitched a six-inning no-hitter and the Tupelo Tigers blanked Allen 8-0 at home Tuesday evening.
Tupelo, No. 5 in Class B, improved to 5-1 on the year, while Allen dropped to 1-5.
Davidson struck out 10 and walked four in six strong innings of work.
Cody Airington led the THS offense, going 2-fore-3 with a home run, an RBI and three runs scored. Bentley Bills cracked a double in a 2-for-4 outing that included an RBI and two runs scored. Peyton Bills finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored and Davin Weller went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Zac Matzkvech was tagged with the mound loss for Allen.
Tupelo will now take a break until a March 23 trip to Coleman. The Mustangs are part of the Wright City Festival this weekend. Allen meets host Wright City at 9 a.m. today before taking on Arapaho at 11 a.m. On Friday, Allen plays Stuart at 1 p.m. and Dewar at 3 p.m.
Konawa drops pair at Gulf Coast Classic
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Hendersonville, Tennessee, piled up 21 hits in a 16-3 win over Konawa Tuesday at the Gulf Coast Classic.
The Tigers didn’t fare much better in their second contest of the day, falling to Pryor 14-0.
Konawa, now 6-3, wraps up play in Gulf Shores, Alabama, at 7 p.m. today when they battle Pascagoula, Mississippi.
Game 1
Hendersonville 16, Konawa 3
Konawa led 3-2 after four innings before the Commandos scored eight runs in the top of the fifth and six more in the top of the sixth to pull away.
Hendersonville pounded 21 hits in the contest, led by William Hayes Pfaffmann, who finished 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Charles Ryan Oden went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Jonathan Odom finished 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and three runs scored.
Dylan Garner went 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Commandos.
Silas Isaacs and Zackary Reavis both had two hits each for the Tigers, while Cale Eberle had two RBIs.
Christian Matchie went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk.
Ty Edwards was the winning pitcher for Hendersonville. He struck out two, walked none and allowed just three hits and one earned run in three innings. Theron Lee closed the door on the Tigers, striking out six of the eight batters he faced.
Christopher Matchie absorbed the mound loss for the Tigers
Game 2
Pryor 14, Konawa 0
Two Pryor pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout. Bryce Ward tossed the first two innings and struck out two, walked none and gave up only a hit to Silas Isaacs. Reliever Ben Ware tossed the final 3.1 innings and struck out two more KHS batter, walked one and didn’t allow a hit.
Four Konawa hurlers combined for seven walks, six hit batters and zero strikeouts.
Josh Gore led the PHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Dax Sharp finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Brooks Miller slapped a solo home run.
Pryor scored eight runs in the first to build an early lead.
