The regular football season has ended for the Great American Conference with Harding coming out on top with a 9-1 record.
East Central finished tied for fifth with Oklahoma Baptist.
Southeastern led Oklahoma teams with an 8-3 record and a fourth-place finish. Harding will advance to the DII playoffs and both Oklahoma Baptist and Southeastern will play in bowl games.
There were a couple of close games this week — one at the top of the standings and one at the bottom.
Ouachita Baptist defeated Henderson 31-28. Both teams finished at 9-2 and tied for second. Northwestern defeated Southwestern 31-28 to finish at 2-9 and leave the Bulldogs winless for the year.
The Tigers of East Central (7-4) never trailed in this one as they downed Southeastern (8-3) 30-28 in Durant to end the year at 7-4.
ECU quarterback Kenny Hrncir had a great day and an awesome first half. At halftime, Hrncir was 11 of 21 for 275 passing yards. He finished with 363 yards and two passing scores (25 and 81 yards) and two scores on the ground (1 and 7 yards). A total of eight different Tigers caught passes led by Greg Howell who had three receptions for 125 yards including an 81-yard score.
For the ECU defense, Devon Roush had 14 tackles — four solo and 10 assisted and Donovan Callis had 5 tackles and broke up 5 passes.
Not only did ECU have more points but had more of everything than Southeastern. The Tigers had more rushing yards at 102-86; more passing yards 387-295; more total yards 489-381; more first downs 24-22 and more time of possession at 31:25-28:35.
Before the game, Southeastern had hopes for a playoff berth, but now ... maybe next year! They will however be playing in the Farmer’s Bank and Trust Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Arkansas against Emporia State.
Oklahoma Baptist (7-4) thumped Southern Nazarene (1-10) 42-14 as expected. OBU quarterback Preston Haire threw for all six OBU scores on passes of 89, 1, 28, 39, 35 and 6 yards. He had two TD passes in the last 1:40 of the first half as OBU scored on a 39-yard pass on the last play of the second quarter.
Leading the receiving was Josh Cornell who caught 10 passes for 215 yards and three TDs including the 89 yarder. Keilahn Harris had seven catches for 102 yards and two scores. Taylor Steuver had 70 yards rushing.
Haire, Cornell, Harris and Steuver were all first-team All-Conference selections. Haire has been named the Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive year.
The OBU defense was led by Robert Lolofie who had three sacks, five total tackles and a forced fumble. He was named the GAC Defensive player of the week for his efforts.
The Bison have accepted an invitation to compete in the 2021 FunTown RV Heritage Bowl in Corsicana, Texas against UKKT-Permian Basin. It is the first postseason game in program history since OBU joined NCAA DII at the start of the 2015 campaign.
Northwestern (2-9) downed Southwestern (0-11) 31-28 in Alva. Northwestern took an early lead only to see the Bulldogs rally in the third quarter to make it 21-21.
The Rangers scored the next 10 points. Southwestern scoured with 01:46 to make it close. But, no cigar ... again. SW has lost 31-28, 18-16 and 15-14 this year.
The day after the game it was announced that SWOSU head football coach Chet Pobolish had resigned after four years of leading the program.
In Arkadelphia, Ouachita Baptist (9-2) downed neighbor Henderson State (9-2) to win their fifth consecutive in the battle of the Ravine.
The two schools are separated by a ravine. The game was as close as the score indicates as the teams were tied at 14-14, 21-21 and 28-28. Ouachita led in first downs 20-19, time of possession 30:54-29:06. Henderson had 386 total yards to the 364 of Ouachita. The game was that close.
The contest was decided by a 53-yard field goal by Gabe Goodman with 0:57 left. He was named the GAC Special Teams Player of the Week. His previous long for the year had been just 28 yards.
Folks are wondering what the Boll Weevils of Arkansas Monticello (5-6) had for breakfast as they downed the Muleriders of Southern Arkansas (4-7) 73-37. Whatever it was resulted in an unexpected outburst of points from the Weevils.
This was only the second time this year they scored over 30 points and the third time they cleared 20 points. Their 31 points in the third quarter was more than they had scored in all but one game. Their 52 second-half points was more than they scored in a game all year.
Amazingly enough, Southern Arkansas jumped out to a 17-0 lead and held Ark-Mont scoreless in the first quarter. SAU actually led all but the last 0:15 of the first half. However, when the stuff hit the fan it was in a massive quantity.
From the 6:25 mark of the second quarter to the 13:18 mark of the fourth quarter the Weevils scored 59 unanswered points to take a 59-17 lead. Both teams scored three times in a 41-point fourth quarter. The game featured 15 touchdowns including scoring passes of 86, 63 and 52 yards. Six of the scores came from over 25 yards.
The numbers in this game were crazy! The average touchdown drive was 57.3 yards in 4.3 plays and 1:23 in clock time! That comes out to 13.3 yards a play. Six of the 15 took less than a minute and seven were three plays or less.
In the game, UAM had 655 total yards and SAU had 516 to go with the game totals of 110 points, 55 first downs, 89 running plays, 73 passing plays and 152 total plays!
With all this offense it is no surprise that the GAC Offensive Player of The Week would come from this game. UAM QB Demilon Brown racked up 524 yards of total offense! He was 25-of-36 passing for 463 yards and ran for 62. He passed for five of the Weevils 10 TDs and ran for one.
In the final game of the final week of the regular season, conference champion Harding (10-1) downed Arkansas Tech (4-7) 31-0. This one was pretty much a yawner except for Harding thrilling their fans with their passing attack. The Bison completed 2-of-4 attempts! This was only the fifth time this season they attempted four or more passes. Leading receiver Kage City (4 catches, 97 yards, 3 TDs) was shut out. They also suffered their second interception of the year which must have really confused their offense as they probably suddenly had to make a tackle.
What Harding does do is run the football. In this game, they ran 57 times for 377 yards. For the year they averaged 62 runs and 400.4 yards per game. They scored 57 of their 61 touchdowns on the ground and averaged a whopping 6.4 yards per run.
Harding’s season will continue as they will play Washburn (9-2) of Topeka, Kansas, in the first round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs. It is the fifth straight appearance for Harding in the Playoffs.
All-Conference Team
Many felt like ECU was disrespected on the Great American Conference All-Conference team with no first-teamers, five on the second team and two on the Honorable Mention list.
But, as the chart shows, the old adage of “To the Victor goes the Spoils” once again rings true. There is a huge correlation between conference finish and players on the GAC All-Conference Team. With the first four teams averaging 14.5 honorees, the next four averaging 6.5 each and the last four averaging 3 each.
It is still hard to imagine ECU did not have at least one player worthy of first-team recognition. Only Henderson State had more second-teamers than ECU’s five and the Reddies only had one first-teamer despite their 9-2 record.
Harding dominated the first team with nine selections. Oklahoma Baptist dominated at the skill positions as their quarterback, two receivers and a running back all made the first team. Add an offensive lineman on the first team and Oklahoma Baptist had five of the 11 first-team offensive selections.
