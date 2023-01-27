This week the final rankings that the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association will use to determine Class A and Class B playoff pairings have been posted.
Those pairings are scheduled to be released today via the OSSAA website.
A number of area small school basketball teams were listed in the final Class A and Class B rankings.
GIRLS
CLASS A
Vanoss Lady Wolves
Starting near the top, the Vanoss Lady Wolves are sitting (and have been there for weeks) in the No. 3 spot. Seiling is the almost consensus No. 1 team in Class A and Caddo — the winner of the 2022 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic — holds down the No. 2 spot.
Coach Jonathon Hurt’s club has won all 18 of its games to start the season. The Lady Wolves won three tournament championships — the 2022 Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Stratford, the 2022 Coleman Christmas Classic and the 2023 Jim Walling Classic in Earlsboro.
Vanoss still has three tough obstacles to hurdle to stay undefeated during the regular season. The Lady Wolves host Stratford (No. 16 in Class 2A) Friday night, entertain Silo (No. 7 in Class 3A) on Jan. 31 and host Dale (No. 1 in Class 2A) on Feb. 7.
Vanoss surrendered more than 20 points only five times so far this season.
Allen Lady Mustangs
Coach Dottie Slabaugh’s club rose to the No. 13 position after winning its own Mustang Winter Classic last weekend.
Allen is sitting at 13-3 on the year. Two of the Lady Mustangs’ three losses are to the aforementioned Vanoss team.
Slabaugh’s bunch has two more ranked teams on the regular season schedule. Allen hosts Class 2A No. 18 Latta on Jan. 31 and the regular season at Class 3A No. 13 Holdenville.
CLASS B
Calvin Lady Bulldogs
The Lady Bulldogs are 16-4 and ranked No. 9. Coach Eric Holmes’ team is coming off a romp to the Wapanucka Invitational championship last weekend.
Calvin battered Granite 69-10 in the first round, pounded host Wapanucka 47-10 in the semifinals and cruised past Springer 57-34 in the title game.
The Lady Bulldogs feature one of the best freshmen in the state in E’Niyah Holmes, who was the choice for the Girls MVP. She scored 36 points against Granite, 27 points against Wapanucka and 41 points against
Springer.
Calvin has four ranked teams left on the schedule. The Lady Bulldogs were at Class B No. 2 Pittsburg Thursday night, at Red Oak at 2 p.m. Saturday; host Class 2A No. 1 Savanna on Feb. 3 and are at Class 2A No. 16 Stratford on Feb. 7.
Sasakwa Lady Vikings
The 14th-ranked Lady Vikings are coming off an incredible 64-58 double-overtime victory over Class A No. 12 Depew in the championship game of the Paden Tournament. Depew, now 17-1, entered that contest on a 16-game winning streak.
Coach Rikki Wolfe’s club has one final ranked team left on its regular season — a Feb. 2 road trip to Class B No. 13 Earslboro.
In the win over Depew, Alina Rangel led the way with 22 points, including three 3-point baskets. Emileigh Palmer was next 15 points and Elle Odom also hit double figures with 10. McKayla Harjo chipped in nine points for the locals, while Cednie Hulbutta followed with eight.
“It was a huge win for the girls. It was definitely a playoff-type atmosphere,” Wolfe told The Ada News. “The girls battled in double OT and sealed the victory down the stretch. I saw a lot of poise from the girls in this game.”
The Lady Vikings have managed to stay afloat despite dealing with a number of injuries this season. Against Depew, Sasakwa had two players out with injuries.
“We are dealing with a lot of adversity being down two key players (Allie Rangel and Mena Cedartree) so for us to get a big win like that, it was a huge lift for our team. I am beyond proud of these girls.”
BOYS
CLASS A
Vanoss Wolves
Like their female counterparts, the Wolves are ranked No. 3 in Class A behind No. 1 Caddo and No. 2 Rattan.
Vanoss is 16-2 on the season. The Wolves’ only losses were a strange 51-48 road loss at unranked Kiowa way back on Dec. 1 and a recent road loss to No. 7 Allen. Coach Jonathon Hurt’s club has won the same tournaments as the Vanoss girls.
The Wolves have three ranked teams left on the regular-season slate: hosting Class 2A No. 17 Stratford Friday night before traveling to Class B No. 2 Roff on Feb. 4 and welcoming Class 2A No. 1 Dale to town on Feb. 7.
Allen Mustangs
Coach Greg Mills’ squad has been knocking on the door to climb in the Top 8 for weeks and finally got bumped up to No. 7 after an impressive run to the championship of its own tournament last weekend — the inaugural Allen Winter Classic.
The Mustangs are 14-2 and have won eight straight games. Allen has one ranked team left on its pre-playoff schedule — a home game against Class 2A No. 11 on Jan. 31.
CLASS B
Roff Tigers
The Roff High School boys basketball team has been talking about winning a gold ball for the school since preseason drills began.
Coach Larry Johnston’s club is ranked No. 2 behind only No. 1 Ft Cobb-Rroxton. The Tigers are 16-4 on the year, but three of those games were to large schools at the prestigious Tournament of Champions and the other was a double-overtime setback to local rival and Class 2A No. 3 Vanoss in the finals of the 2022 Pontotoc Conference Tournament.
The Tigers will get a chance to avenge that loss at home on Feb. 4. But there is plenty of work to be done before that big rematch.
Counting Vanoss, four or Roff’s final regular season games are against ranked foes. The Tigers host Class 2A No. 10 Calera tonight and travel to Class A No. 12 Velma-Alma Saturday night.
Roff hosts Pontotoc Conference foe Stratford (No. 17 in Class 2A) on Jan. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.