Final points races tonight at Oklahoma Sports Park

Champions will be crowned tonight at the Oklahoma Sports Park.
The final points races of the season in all classes will take place tonight at the local dirt track, located 10 miles northwest of Ada on State Highway 3W. Gates open at 5 p.m. with races to begin at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Two racers from Ada won feature races last weekend at the Oklahoma Sports Park.
Michael Morris won the A Feature race in the E Mods class. CJ Johnson of Roff was second and Braxton Lemings of Roff was third. Nathan Simon of Ada finished fourth, while fellow Adan Gary Mullins ended up fifth.
Dannis Morris captured the checkered flag in the Sports Mod A Feature Race. He was followed by Zack Oliva of Moore and Jeff Rozelle of Newalla. Rounding out the Top 5 were Jeramie Cox of Sherman, Texas, and Michael Maples Jr. of Choctaw.
Texas racers filled up the Top 5 spots in the Modifieds A Feature race. Josh Landers of Princeton was the winner, followed by Chad Melton of Mineral Wells, Mitchell Clement of Bonham, Bo Day of Greenville and Kevin Rutherford of Flower Mound.
Gary Stephens of Oklahoma City won the Street Stock A Feature race. Mark Mullins of Ada was second and Rodney Harper of Yukon finished third.
In the E Mod Jr. class, Aaron Chapa of Choctaw won the A Feature race. Theron Pierce of Seminole was second and Brody Horton of Centrahoma ended up third.
In the Pure Stock A Feature race, Jeremy Herriman of Seminole came out on top followed by Ricky Boston of Stringtown. James Wilson of Macomb was third, Jeremiah Golden of Coalgate was fourth and Seith Tipton of Shawnee finished fifth.
The last two race dates of the year will be an Enduro Race plus a $500 to win Pure Stock Race set for Sept. 25 and a $1000 to win E Mod and Pure Stock Race scheduled for Oct. 9.
The Results
Saturday, Sept. 11
E MODS 7
A Feature 1
1. 1M-Michael Morris[2]; 2. 22S-CJ Johnson[6]; 3. 29-Braxton Lemmings[4]; 4. 01S-Nathan Simon[3]; 5. 89G-Gavin Mullins[5]; 6. (DNF) 6C-Shancie Courtney[1]; 7. (DNS) 75N-Mark Norwood
Heat 1
1. 1M-Michael Morris[2]; 2. 01S-Nathan Simon[3]; 3. 89G-Gavin Mullins[5]; 4. 22S-CJ Johnson[6]; 5. 29-Braxton Lemmings[4]; 6. 6C-Shancie Courtney[1]; 7. (DNF) 75N-Mark Norwood[7]
MODIFIEDS
A Feature
1. 14X-Josh Landers[2]; 2. 71-Chad Melton[6]; 3. 10-Mitchell Clement[4]; 4. 4-Bo Day[8]; 5. 9-Kevin Rutherford[7]; 6. 15N- Matt Norwood[12]; 7. 61-Scott Fincher[11]; 8. 99-Michael Maples[3]; 9. 04-Austin Siegmann[9]; 10. 23T-Michael Talley[13]; 11. 17P-Travis Penrod[1]; 12. 1W-Alan Oliva[5]; 13. 19-Robert McKinney[10]; 14. (DNS) 64-Jay Sale
Heat 1
1. 4-Bo Day[1]; 2. 14X-Josh Landers[3]; 3. 17P-Travis Penrod[2]; 4. 71-Chad Melton[4]; 5. 19-Robert McKinney[5]; 6. 15N-Matt Norwood[6]; 7. (DNS) 64-Jay Sale
Heat 2
1. 9-Kevin Rutherford[5]; 2. 10-Mitchell Clement[4]; 3. 99-Michael Maples[3]; 4. 1W-Alan Oliva[7]; 5. 04-Austin Siegmann[6]; 6. 61-Scott Fincher[2]; 7. 23T-Michael Talley[1]
SPORT MODS
A Feature
1. 7M-Danny Morris[4]; 2. 11Z-Zack Oliva[3]; 3. 101-Jeff Rozelle[5]; 4. 22-Jeramie Cox[7]; 5. 99JR-Michael Maples Jr[10]; 6. 62W-Raymond Williams[6]; 7. 99-Michael Maples[9]; 8. 74-Ron Vachon[1]; 9. 99K-Tyler Krag[2]; 10. (DNF) 11-Tim Hamilton[8]; 11. (DNS) 23-Case Penrod
Heat 1
1. 11Z-Zack Oliva[2]; 2. 62W-Raymond Williams[6]; 3. 101-Jeff Rozelle[3]; 4. 74-Ron Vachon[1]; 5. 99JR-Michael Maples Jr[5]; 6. (DNS) 23-Case Penrod
Heat 2
1. 7M-Danny Morris[2]; 2. 22-Jeramie Cox[4]; 3. 11-Tim Hamilton[5]; 4. 99-Michael Maples[3]; 5. 99K-Tyler Krag[1]
STREET STOCK
A Feature
1. 14-Gary Stephens[2]; 2. 89-Mark Mullins[4]; 3. 288-Rodney Harper[1]; 4. 188-Rachel Harper[3]; 5. (DNF) 19P-Robert Pierce[5]
Heat 1
1. 288-Rodney Harper[1]; 2. 14-Gary Stephens[2]; 3. 188-Rachel Harper[3]; 4. (DNF) 89-Mark Mullins[4]; 5. (DNS) 19P- Robert Pierce
E MOD (Jr.)
A Feature
1. 9A-Aaron Chapa[4]; 2. 19TP-Theron Pierce[3]; 3. 44-Brody Horton[2]; 4. 8C-Trigger Courtney[1]; 5. (DNF) 10R-Ruger Brauning[6]; 6. (DNS) 52N-Blake Norwood
Heat 1
1. 9A-Aaron Chapa[4]; 2. 19TP-Theron Pierce[3]; 3. 52N-Blake Norwood[5]; 4. 8C-Trigger Courtney[1]; 5. 10R-Ruger Brauning[6]; 6. (DNS) 44-Brody Horton
PURE STOCK
A Feature
1. 90NE-Jeremy Herriman[7]; 2. 2B-Ricky Boston[10]; 3. 86-James Wilson[11]; 4. 44G-Jeremiah Golden[4]; 5. 41-Seth Tipton[2]; 6. 4G-Steve Little[13]; 7. 77-Kevin Scroggins[14]; 8. 55-Raymond Gilbreath[12]; 9. 38S-Stephen Smith[1]; 10. 2J- Makayla Chambers[6]; 11. 11C-Colten Courtney[9]; 12. (BF) 55S-Roy Scroggins[15]; 13. (DNF) 83S-Terry Smith[3]; 14. (DNF) 57-Robby Scroggins[5]; 15. (DNF) 64S-Richard Scroggins[16]; 16. (DNS) 070-Justin McBride; 17. (DNS) 7-Ryan Faust
Heat 1
1. 2B-Ricky Boston[4]; 2. 38S-Stephen Smith[1]; 3. 44G-Jeremiah Golden[2]; 4. 4G-Steve Little[6]; 5. 64S-Richard Scroggins[5]; 6. 90NE-Jeremy Herriman[3]
Heat 2
1. 83S-Terry Smith[2]; 2. 41-Seth Tipton[1]; 3. 86-James Wilson[4]; 4. (DNF) 11C-Colten Courtney; 5. (DNS) 7-Ryan Faust; 6. (DNS) 070-Justin McBride
Heat 3
1. 2J-Makayla Chambers[2]; 2. 11C-Colten Courtney[3]; 3. 55-Raymond Gilbreath[4]; 4. 57-Robby Scroggins[5]; 5. (DNS) 77-Kevin Scroggins; 6. (DNS) 55S-Roy Scroggins
