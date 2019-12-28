Final Mid-America games tip off today at 3 p.m.

Just hours after beating up on each other in the semifinals of the 43rd Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic, these two future University of Arkansas teammates — Rylee Langerman of Christian Heritage Academy and Emrie Ellis of Vanoss — were chatting it up Saturday's Mid-America Brunch, hosted by Trinity Baptist Church.
The schedule for Saturday's final tournament games is as follows:
Hartshorne vs. Kingston, 3 p.m. (3rd Place)
Hydro-Eakly vs. Canute, 4:30 p.m. (5th Place)
Jones vs. Christian Heritage Academy, 6:30 p.m. (3rd Place)
Vanoss vs. Sequoyah-Tahlequah, 8 p.m. (Championship)
