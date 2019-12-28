Final Mid-America games tip off today at 3 p.m.

Jeff Cali | The Ada NewsFuture University of Arkansas teammates Rylee Langerman of Christian Heritage Academy and Emrie Ellis of Vanoss had a nice chat at the Mid-America Classic Brunch Saturday morning at Trinity Baptist Church. The two had beat up on each other Friday night in the semifinals of the annual holiday tournament.

Just hours after beating up on each other in the semifinals of the 43rd Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic, these two future University of Arkansas teammates — Rylee Langerman of Christian Heritage Academy and Emrie Ellis of Vanoss — were chatting it up Saturday's Mid-America Brunch, hosted by Trinity Baptist Church.

The schedule for Saturday's final tournament games is as follows:

Hartshorne vs. Kingston, 3 p.m. (3rd Place)

Hydro-Eakly vs. Canute, 4:30 p.m. (5th Place)

Jones vs. Christian Heritage Academy, 6:30 p.m. (3rd Place)

Vanoss vs. Sequoyah-Tahlequah, 8 p.m. (Championship)

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

