Final ECU football game cancelled

The East Central University football game against Lincoln University of Missouri scheduled for Saturday, April 10 at Koi Ishto Stadium has been cancelled.
Lincoln has expressed player safety concerns after injuries created a lack of depth at numerous positions, prompting the cancellation.
As all programs have experienced throughout the pandemic, the focus remains on player safety, from both COVID-19 and injury perspectives.
The Tigers end the spring season with a win over Southern Nazarene University and an exhibition victory over No. 21 Division 1 FCS program Tarleton State University.
The upcoming 2021 season is expected to be a full 11-game GAC schedule, which is being finalized and will be released in coming days.
Saturday’s game would have been the first meeting with Lincoln in school history.
The Blue Tigers have been idle since absorbing a 54-20 loss to Texas Permian Basin on March 6.
