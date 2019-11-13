Sulphur seniors lock arms as they enter Agee Field for their Senior Night football contest against Pauls Valley last week. The Bulldogs defeated the Panthers 35-13. Seniors include, from left to right: Lansen Combs (32), Kordd Standifer (43), Zac Stinson (52), Josh Watterson (24), Price Daube (9), Tavious McDonald (2), Andy Carter (74), Ethan Massey (10), Kyle Stevenson (12), Brad Lancaster (82) and Cody Reynolds (61). The Bulldogs, ranked No. 6 in Class 3A in the final Associated Press Oklahoma high school football rankings, travel to No. 4 Perkins-Tryon for a first-round playoff game Friday night.