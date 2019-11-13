Final ASSOCIATED PRESS Oklahoma high school football rankings

Sulphur seniors lock arms as they enter Agee Field for their Senior Night football contest against Pauls Valley last week. The Bulldogs defeated the Panthers 35-13. Seniors include, from left to right: Lansen Combs (32), Kordd Standifer (43), Zac Stinson (52), Josh Watterson (24), Price Daube (9), Tavious McDonald (2), Andy Carter (74), Ethan Massey (10), Kyle Stevenson (12), Brad Lancaster (82) and Cody Reynolds (61). The Bulldogs, ranked No. 6 in Class 3A in the final Associated Press Oklahoma high school football rankings, travel to No. 4 Perkins-Tryon for a first-round playoff game Friday night.

Here is the final The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll of the season with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll. Records through November 11. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

CLASS 6A

Division I

School Total Points Prv

1. Owasso (10) (10-0) 50 1

2. Santa Fe (8-2) 34 3

3. Broken Arrow (8-2) 32 2

4. Union (6-4) 17 4

5. Mustang (7-3) 14 5

Others receiving votes: Jenks 3.

CLASS 6A

Division II

1. Bixby (10) (10-0) 50 1

2. Stillwater (10-0) 40 2

3. Del City (8-2) 26 3

4. Muskogee (8-2) 15 4

(tie) Tulsa Washington (6-4) 15 5

Others receiving votes: Choctaw 4.

CLASS 5A

1. Carl Albert (10) (9-1) 100 2

2. McGuinness (8-2) 78 1

(tie) Tulsa Edison (9-1) 78 4

4. Piedmont (8-2) 71 5

5. Noble (9-1) 62 7

6. Tahlequah (9-1) 55 3

7. Collinsville (8-2) 39 8

8. El Reno (8-2) 30 6

9. Ardmore (6-3) 20 10

10. Claremore (6-4) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: McAlester 4. Skiatook 1. Bishop Kelley 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Bethany (10) (10-0) 100 1

2. Poteau (9-1) 86 2

3. Tuttle (9-1) 82 3

4. Bristow (9-1) 72 4

5. Wagoner (8-2) 60 5

6. Weatherford (8-2) 50 6

7. Cache (7-3) 36 7

8. Sallisaw (7-3) 29 8

9. Tecumseh (7-3) 21 10

10. Broken Bow (6-4) 5 9

Others receiving votes: Chickasha 4. Fort Gibson 3. Clinton 2.

CLASS 3A

1. Heritage Hall (10) (10-0) 100 1

2. Lincoln Christian (10-0) 89 2

3. Plainview (8-1) 80 3

4. Perkins-Tryon (9-1) 71 5

5. Berryhill (9-1) 46 4

6. SULPHUR (8-2) 41 7

7. Verdigris (8-2) 35 NR

8. Checotah (8-2) 28 6

9. Marlow (7-3) 27 10

(tie) Stigler (8-2) 27 9

Others receiving votes: John Marshall 3. Cascia Hall 2. Kingfisher 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Metro Christian (8) (10-0) 98 1

2. Sperry (2) (10-0) 90 2

3. Washington (10-0) 78 3

4. Vian (9-1) 72 4

5. Adair (9-1) 53 6

6. Jones (9-1) 45 7

7. Beggs (8-2) 35 5

8. Millwood (8-2) 28 8

9. Eufaula (9-1) 24 9

10. Chisholm (8-2) 10 T10

(tie) Kingston (9-1) 10 T10

Others receiving votes: Holland Hall 7.

CLASS A

1. Cashion (8) (9-0) 97 1

2. Rejoice Christian School (1) (10-0) 89 2

3. Pawnee (1) (10-0) 77 5

4. Stroud (10-0) 76 4

5. Pawhuska (9-1) 54 3

6. Ringling (8-1) 47 7

7. Minco (9-1) 41 6

8. Gore (9-1) 32 8

9. Mangum (9-1) 23 10

10. Frederick (8-2) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Hominy 3. Thomas Custer 3. Hobart 2. Dibble 1.

CLASS B

1. Shattuck (8) (9-0) 44 1

2. Regent Prep (1) (10-0) 41 2

3. Dewar (10-0) 30 3

4. Canadian (10-0) 15 5

5. Cherokee (9-1) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Snyder 5. Laverne 5. Burns Flat-Dill City 2. Davenport 1. Keota 1.

CLASS C

1. Pond Creek-Hunter (8) (10-0) 48 1

2. Southwest Covenant (2) (8-0) 42 2

3. Graham-Dustin (8-1) 25 3

4. Tipton (7-3) 13 4

5. Coyle (8-2) 8 5

Others receiving votes: Waynoka 7. Sasakwa 3. Timberlake 2. Covington-Douglas 1. Midway 1.

———o———

All Associated Press members in Oklahoma are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Ada News; Claremore Progress; Enid News and Eagle; McAlester News-Capital; Miami News-Record; Muskogee Phoenix; Heavener Ledger; The Stillwater NewsPress; Tahlequah Daily Press; Tulsa World.

