Final ASSOCIATED PRESS Oklahoma high school football rankings

Here is the final The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll of the season with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll. Records through November 11. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A
Division I
School Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (10) (10-0) 50 1
2. Santa Fe (8-2) 34 3
3. Broken Arrow (8-2) 32 2
4. Union (6-4) 17 4
5. Mustang (7-3) 14 5
Others receiving votes: Jenks 3.
CLASS 6A
Division II
1. Bixby (10) (10-0) 50 1
2. Stillwater (10-0) 40 2
3. Del City (8-2) 26 3
4. Muskogee (8-2) 15 4
(tie) Tulsa Washington (6-4) 15 5
Others receiving votes: Choctaw 4.
CLASS 5A
1. Carl Albert (10) (9-1) 100 2
2. McGuinness (8-2) 78 1
(tie) Tulsa Edison (9-1) 78 4
4. Piedmont (8-2) 71 5
5. Noble (9-1) 62 7
6. Tahlequah (9-1) 55 3
7. Collinsville (8-2) 39 8
8. El Reno (8-2) 30 6
9. Ardmore (6-3) 20 10
10. Claremore (6-4) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: McAlester 4. Skiatook 1. Bishop Kelley 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Bethany (10) (10-0) 100 1
2. Poteau (9-1) 86 2
3. Tuttle (9-1) 82 3
4. Bristow (9-1) 72 4
5. Wagoner (8-2) 60 5
6. Weatherford (8-2) 50 6
7. Cache (7-3) 36 7
8. Sallisaw (7-3) 29 8
9. Tecumseh (7-3) 21 10
10. Broken Bow (6-4) 5 9
Others receiving votes: Chickasha 4. Fort Gibson 3. Clinton 2.
CLASS 3A
1. Heritage Hall (10) (10-0) 100 1
2. Lincoln Christian (10-0) 89 2
3. Plainview (8-1) 80 3
4. Perkins-Tryon (9-1) 71 5
5. Berryhill (9-1) 46 4
6. SULPHUR (8-2) 41 7
7. Verdigris (8-2) 35 NR
8. Checotah (8-2) 28 6
9. Marlow (7-3) 27 10
(tie) Stigler (8-2) 27 9
Others receiving votes: John Marshall 3. Cascia Hall 2. Kingfisher 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Metro Christian (8) (10-0) 98 1
2. Sperry (2) (10-0) 90 2
3. Washington (10-0) 78 3
4. Vian (9-1) 72 4
5. Adair (9-1) 53 6
6. Jones (9-1) 45 7
7. Beggs (8-2) 35 5
8. Millwood (8-2) 28 8
9. Eufaula (9-1) 24 9
10. Chisholm (8-2) 10 T10
(tie) Kingston (9-1) 10 T10
Others receiving votes: Holland Hall 7.
CLASS A
1. Cashion (8) (9-0) 97 1
2. Rejoice Christian School (1) (10-0) 89 2
3. Pawnee (1) (10-0) 77 5
4. Stroud (10-0) 76 4
5. Pawhuska (9-1) 54 3
6. Ringling (8-1) 47 7
7. Minco (9-1) 41 6
8. Gore (9-1) 32 8
9. Mangum (9-1) 23 10
10. Frederick (8-2) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Hominy 3. Thomas Custer 3. Hobart 2. Dibble 1.
CLASS B
1. Shattuck (8) (9-0) 44 1
2. Regent Prep (1) (10-0) 41 2
3. Dewar (10-0) 30 3
4. Canadian (10-0) 15 5
5. Cherokee (9-1) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Snyder 5. Laverne 5. Burns Flat-Dill City 2. Davenport 1. Keota 1.
CLASS C
1. Pond Creek-Hunter (8) (10-0) 48 1
2. Southwest Covenant (2) (8-0) 42 2
3. Graham-Dustin (8-1) 25 3
4. Tipton (7-3) 13 4
5. Coyle (8-2) 8 5
Others receiving votes: Waynoka 7. Sasakwa 3. Timberlake 2. Covington-Douglas 1. Midway 1.
All Associated Press members in Oklahoma are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Ada News; Claremore Progress; Enid News and Eagle; McAlester News-Capital; Miami News-Record; Muskogee Phoenix; Heavener Ledger; The Stillwater NewsPress; Tahlequah Daily Press; Tulsa World.
