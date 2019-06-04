Filer named to All-District 7 academic team

East Central University men’s cross country and track & field senior Larry Filer has continued to add honors to his resume, earning his third straight Google Cloud Academic All-District 7 honor.
The recent graduate, with a bachelor’s degree in biology, had a perfect 4.00 GPA during his academic career.
The 2017-18 Google Cloud Academic All-America Second Team honoree was a standout for the men’s cross country and track and field teams and in the classroom for the last four seasons.
In 2018-19 school year, he helped the cross-country team to their sixth title by earning All-Great American Conference First Team and GAC Runner of the Year honors.
The Wichita Falls, Texas, native had a strong track and field season, claiming titles in the 5,000 meters and 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2019 GAC Championships. He also claimed second in the 1,500 meters for three All-GAC Honors. For both cross country and track and field, he was also named a GAC Elite Scholar Athlete, with the best GPA for those participating in the championship.
The two-time ECU Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, was just one of two student-athletes from the GAC to earn Google Cloud Academic All-District honors and is one of three on the team with a 4.00 GPA.
The Google Academic All-America program, selected by members of CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined academic and athletic accomplishments. Filer will now advance to the Google Cloud Academic All-America ballot, which will be announced later this month.
