VANOSS — The Vanoss Lady Wolves limited Roff to just three points over the course of the second half and pulled away for a 58-24 win Tuesday night inside the Vanoss Activity Center.
Vanoss, ranked No. 5 in Class A, improved to 14-2 on the year, while Roff dropped to 10-9.
In the boys contest, Class B No. 1 Roff escaped with a slim 35-34 victory over the host Wolves, ranked No. 3 in Class A. The Tigers improved to 18-1, while Vanoss slipped to 14-2.
No other information was available on the boys contest.
Both Vanoss teams hadn’t played a game since competing on the final day of the 2022 Jim Walling Classic in Earlsboro on Jan. 8.
GIRLS
Vanoss 58, Roff 24
The Lady Wolves jumped out to an early 19-9 lead and built a 33-21 advantage by halftime. In the second half, Vanoss outscored the Lady Tigers 25-3, including pitching a 13-0 shutout in the fourth quarter.
Junior Madi Faust led the VHS offense with 13 points, while Alexus Belcher followed with 12 on the strength of four 3-point baskets. Maddi Dansby just missed double figures with nine points. Avery Ellis was next for the hosts with eight points and Riley Reed contributed six to the balanced Vanoss attack.
Payton Owens led the Roff offense with 11 points. Chloe Eldred and Maddie Adair were next for the Lady Tigers with four points each.
Vanoss hosts Kiowa on Friday and travels to Kingston on Saturday.
Both Roff clubs host Velma-Alma Saturday with the girls game set to begin at 1 p.m. That afternoon will also include a state championship ring ceremony for the Roff softball team.
