CHICKASHA — The Latta Panthers survived a defensive slugfest with Stratford Saturday night in a battle between the two local rivals in a Class 2A Area Tournament consolation championship game at Chickasha High School.
The fifth-ranked Lady Panthers shut out Stratford in the fourth quarter on the way to a 25-16 victory.
Latta improved to 23-5 on the year and will head to the Class 2A State Tournament where they’ll match up with No. 4 Hooker at high noon on Thursday at the Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City. Stratford saw its season come to close at 23-7. Both of the Lady Bulldogs’ playoff losses were to Latta. The Lady Panthers defeated Stratford 32-20 in a Class 2A Regional Tournament contest at Bridge Creek High School.
Stratford came out on top of a regular-season home matchup 33-29.
“Stratford is a tough opponent. They made us work for everything,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk. “We’re tickled to death to have another week to play.”
No. 3 Dale had hogtied Latta 64-39 in Friday night’s area championship contest.
In Saturday night’s action, Stratford led 6-5 after the first quarter before Latta put together a 10-6 run in the second period to rally for a 15-12 halftime lead.
Stratford got a big 3-pointer from Grace Wright in the third quarter and the Lady Bulldogs got within 18-16 heading into the fourth period.
Latta then spread the ball out and senior Chloe Miller took full advantage with three baskets to help the Lady Panthers pull away. She finished with a team-best eight points.
“Chloe came up huge in the fourth quarter when we spread the floor. (Clay Punk, Latta’s assistant coach and Bruce’s son) made a great suggestion to change our offense and it proved to work to perfection,” Plunk said.
Trinity Cotanny followed with seven points, while Brooklyn Ryan was next with five.
Stratford limited two of Latta’s top scoring threats — Taryn Batterton and Jaylee Willis — to just one point each.
“I’m very proud of our kids and the effort they put forth,” said Stratford head coach Mark Savage. “We had a great run. Playing six games in eight days was tough, but they gutted it out. We had several chances to pull the win out, but just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Plunk applauded the effort by Savage, assistant coach Sam Caton and the Lady Bulldogs.
“Coach Savage is one of the best in the game. He and coach Caton had their team well-prepared,” Plunk said. “Our kids were just resilient.”
SHS senior Jaedyn Getman — who will play college basketball at Oklahoma Baptist University — led all scorers with 12 points. She scored every Stratford point in the first half but didn’t score a single point after halftime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.