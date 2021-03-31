BYNG — Senior McKinley Feazle hit three home runs to lead the Byng Lady Pirates to a 15-2 runaway victory over Seminole at home Monday evening.
Byng, ranked No. 12 in Class 5A, improved to 9-6 on the year while Seminole left town at 1-3.
Feazle finished 3-for-3 with six RBIs and three runs scored in Byng’s 14-hit attack. The Lady Pirates hit six total home runs and had 10 extra-base hits in the contest.
Feazle’s two-run bomb in the bottom of the third inning capped an eight-run Byng burst and ended the game in impressive fashion via the run-rule.
BHS leadoff hitter Karissa Shico homered and finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Alona Cooper-Rochovitz finished 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored.
Alexa Thompson finished 1-for-1 with a home run, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored for the home team, while Joelee Williams went 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored. Kennedy Large finished 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Britney Brooks-Teel went 1-for-1 with a double and a walk.
The Lady Pirates were at Prague Tuesday night and will compete in the 2021 Turnpike Showdown in the Roff bracket beginning Thursday. Byng will meet the host Tigers at 1:30 p.m.
Asher splits pair of RWB games
WYNNEWOOD — The Asher High School softball team bounced back from an 8-7 loss to Stratford to defeat Healdton 9-1 Monday at the Red, White and Blue Conference Tournament in Wynnewood.
The Lady Indians, No. 5 in Class B and now 9-3, were back at the RWB Tournament on Tuesday.
Game 1
Stratford 8, Asher 7
Stratford out-hit Asher 17-11 but stayed close thanks to a five-run outburst in the third inning.
Tannah Hamilton led the way for Asher, going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Alexis Johnston went 2-for-4 with a double, while Payton Leba ended up 3-for-3. Kayla Easter-Rogers added two hits for the Lady Indians.
Game 2
Asher 9, Healdton 1
Asher scored seven runs in the top of the second inning to take charge early.
Alexis Johnston finished 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and Madilyn Larman went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to help Asher pull away from Healdton.
Kayla Easter-Rogers finished 3-for-3, while Payton Leba went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Tannah Hamilton cracked a triple for Asher, while Magi Melton was credited with a two-run double.
Brynli Tucker led the Lady Bulldogs, going 2-for-2 with a double. Ramsey Webb finished 1-for-2 and scored Healdton’s lone run.
Latta rallies past Coalgate in 7th
COALGATE — Latta used a seven-run volley in the top of the seventh inning to rally past host Coalgate 7-4 on Monday.
Coalgate scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning before going scoreless the rest of the way. In contrast, the Lady Panthers were shutout through the first six innings of the game.
Latta, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, improved to 7-3 on the year, while No. 7 Coalgate dropped to 12-5.
Coalgate’s first inning included a three-run homer from Braedy Wardrope and a run-scoring hit by Jaxie Wilson.
Latta’s seventh inning was started by a sacrifice fly by Laraby Jennings. Brooklyn Ryan later hit a two-RBI single and Taryn Batterton’s infield RBI hit knotted the score at 4-4.
The big blow of the inning came from Jaycie Prine, who tripped a three-RBI double to cap the Latta comeback.
The Lady Panthers finished with 10 hits and were led by Triniti Cotanny and Brylea Russell, who both finished 2-for-3.
Wardope led Coalgate’s offense, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Wilson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Josie Lackey and Jaci Lackey both added two hits for the Lady Wildcats.
Latta hosts Vanoss at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Roff splits pair at Caney Festival.
CANEY — A seventh-inning Roff comeback fell just short in a 4-3 loss to Caney Monday at the Caney Festival.
Roff outlasted Antlers 13-11 later at the festival.
The Lady Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class B, are now 10-4 on the year. Caney, No. 9 in Class A, improved to 8-7 and Class 4A Antlers fell to 2-6.
Game 1
Caney 4, Roff 3
Caney scored four times in the bottom of the first before being shut out the rest of the way.
Roff scored a single run in the top of the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Payton Owens that got the Lady Tigers within 4-1.
Chloe Eldred got things started for Roff in the seventh with a leadoff double. She raced home on a one-out double by Lillie McDonald that cut the CHS lead in half at 4-2.
McDonald scurried over to third base on a single by Rita Wartchow and scored on a fielder’s choice ground ball off the bat of Kendra Kirk.
Owens was intentionally walked to load the bases before Caney finally got out of the jam and preserved the win.
Kailyn Gore was the only RHS player with more than one hit, finishing 2-for-3 with a double.
Caney was led by Maylin Coates, who finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Grace Moore and Adelyn Culbreath each went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Roff 13, Antlers 11
The game was tied at 9-9 before Roff scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to keep the Lady Bearcats at bay.
Payton Owens led a vaunted 21-hit Roff offense, finishing 3-for-5 with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the batting order. Paige Mayfield went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored and Maddie Adair finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Danleigh Harris ended up 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI and Camden Simon finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double.
Gracie Shoemake led the Antlers’ offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Leadoff hitter Kasidy Young went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kattie Bailey had one hit and scored three times for the Lady Bearcast.
Roff will now host half of the 2021 Turnpike Showdown beginning Thursday at Tiger Field. The Lady Tigers will face Byng at 1:30 p.m. in a first-round contest. Sulphur will host the other half of the tournament and Saturday’s semifinal and championship contests.
Stonewall holds off Tupelo rally
STONEWALL — Tupelo’s Breonna D’Aguanno hit a three-run double in the top of the sixth inning to get the Lady Tigers within a single run but couldn’t complete the rally in an 11-10 loss to host Stonewall Monday evening.
Stonewall improved to 7-10 on the season, while Tupelo dipped to 1-11 after the nip-and-tuck affair between the two local rivals.
Jaimie Pool led a 12-hit SHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kaylee Ford finished 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Meghan Sliger went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Brittney Littlefield also had two hits, while Tatam Brady finished 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs scored. Aaliyah Reeves went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Stonewall.
D’Aguanno went 2-for-3 with four RBIs for the Lady Tigers while Shalyn McCollum finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored in a 13-hit THS attack. Kaylea Palmer finished 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI and Ava Sliger went 1-for-1 with three walks, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Stonewall returns to action Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Wapanucka, while Tupelo faces Madill at 10 a.m. Thursday at the 2021 Turnpike Showdown in Roff.
