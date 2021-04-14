Feazle goes deep twice in Byng's win over Madill

Byng senior Karissa Shico finished 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs in the Lady Pirates’ 13-5 win over Madill Monday at the Byng Festival.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

BYNG — McKinley Feazle hit two more home runs and the Lady Pirates plastered Madill 13-5 in the first game of the Byng Festival Monday night.

Byng later topped Konawa 11-1.

The Lady Pirates, ranked No. 10 in Class 5A, improved to 18-8 on the year.

Game 1

Byng 13, Madill 5

Feazle finished 3-for-4 with the two home runs (one was a grand slam), eight RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-hit BHS attack. Kennedy Large blasted a home run and went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Leadoff hitter Karissa Shico finished 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored, while Alona Cooper-Rochovitz went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Hanna Boyd cracked a triple, drove in a run and scored a run for the home team.

Byng scored eight runs in the bottom of the second inning to take control.

Game 2

Byng 11, Konawa 1

The Lady Pirates pushed across seven runs in the first inning to jump out to an early lead.

Britney Brooks-Teel led a 13-hit Byng offense by going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Alona Cooper-Rochovitz finished 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Hannah Boyd went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Freshman Torri Gustin cracked a home run in her only trip to the plate and Alexa Thompson and Mattie White both hit doubles for the home team.

Kristin Johnson hit a triple and knocked in the lone Konawa run of the game.

Byng meets Holdenvile at 2:30 p.m. and Davis at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Wayne Festival.

The Lady Tigers, now 5-10, host Davenport on Thursday.

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you