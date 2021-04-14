Feazle goes deep twice in Byng's win over Madill

BYNG — McKinley Feazle hit two more home runs and the Lady Pirates plastered Madill 13-5 in the first game of the Byng Festival Monday night.
Byng later topped Konawa 11-1.
The Lady Pirates, ranked No. 10 in Class 5A, improved to 18-8 on the year.
Game 1
Byng 13, Madill 5
Feazle finished 3-for-4 with the two home runs (one was a grand slam), eight RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-hit BHS attack. Kennedy Large blasted a home run and went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Leadoff hitter Karissa Shico finished 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored, while Alona Cooper-Rochovitz went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Hanna Boyd cracked a triple, drove in a run and scored a run for the home team.
Byng scored eight runs in the bottom of the second inning to take control.
Game 2
Byng 11, Konawa 1
The Lady Pirates pushed across seven runs in the first inning to jump out to an early lead.
Britney Brooks-Teel led a 13-hit Byng offense by going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Alona Cooper-Rochovitz finished 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Hannah Boyd went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Freshman Torri Gustin cracked a home run in her only trip to the plate and Alexa Thompson and Mattie White both hit doubles for the home team.
Kristin Johnson hit a triple and knocked in the lone Konawa run of the game.
Byng meets Holdenvile at 2:30 p.m. and Davis at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Wayne Festival.
The Lady Tigers, now 5-10, host Davenport on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.