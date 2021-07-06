You never know who wants to take a peek at East Central University football these days.
ECU football head coach Al Johnson was surprised when he saw the team’s latest fan. Friday morning Johnson and company found a fawn stuck in the fence at Koi Ishto Stadium.
“I was a little shocked to see it,” Johnson said on his personal Facebook page. “But we had a happy ending.”
Pontotoc County game warden Matt Penwright came out and freed the young deer from his predicament.
Penwright told The Ada News he gets similar calls fairly often.
“It actually happens quite a bit. Those fawns are not quite of age yet and they do silly things sometimes,” he said.
Penwright said if you find a fawn that needs help, don’t try to do it yourself.
“I really recommend that people don’t mess with the fawns. I was very happy I got the call from dispatch to go pick up that fawn,” he said.
The fawn was in good shape when Penwright made his heroic rescue and she was even reunited with her mother.
“As soon as I pulled her out of the gate I let her go by the timberline and she started running and about five minutes later mama showed up,” Penwright said. “When I picked her up she was yelping pretty loud. Mom could probably hear her from a half a mile out.”
Johnson said this incident just proves his Tigers have fans of all shapes and sizes.
“I guess even the deer want to see what all the excitement with East Central University Football is all about,” Johnson said.
