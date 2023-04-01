Vanoss post player Madi Faust was named a 2023 Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Stater when the teams were announced earlier this week.
The Vanoss senior will be a member of the Small East team.
Latta senior Brooklyn Ryan was named an All-State alternate for the same Small East squad. Sulphur’s Brinn Flood was selected as an alternate for the Middle West team.
Faust helped lead the Lady Wolves to a berth in the Class A State Tournament where they were edged 43-39 in a tough battle with fourth-ranked Riverside. Vanoss finished the season 24-4.
“Madi has been a big part of our success the last three years. She waited her turn and made the most of it,” Vanoss head coach Jonathan Hurt told The Ada News.
“I knew she would be successful when she was young,” he continued. “She would come in and compete against Lizzy (Simpson) and Emrie (Ellis) and not back down from them. (Simpson and Ellis were former Vanoss All-Staters). Those two years she really came along and we knew she’d be ready for that role. She’s one of the better rebounders I’ve ever coached. We will definitely miss her next year.”
On most nights, Faust turned in double-doubles for the Lady Wolves
Ryan was a lead for a mostly-young group of Lady Panthers, who shocked No. 19 Healdton 32-24 to claim a Class 2A District championship. Healdton would go on to battle back and earn a spot in the Class 2A Area Tournament.
Latta’s suffered a pair of significant injuries and had its playoff run end in Class 2A Regional Tournament play.
Flood helped Sulphur compile 15 wins last season — including a pair of Class 4A Regional Tournament victories.
Randy Ellis of Vanoss was named the OGBCA East Assistant Coach of the Year.
“Randy is a great example of what our program is based upon, hard work and accountability. Our program would not be where it’s at without him,” Hurt said.
“He does a lot of different things for us. Assistants never get enough credit for the things they do, especially when you’re helping with two teams,” he continued. “There are a lot of long hours for him to to make this work but he takes it in stride.”
Ellis also had two daughters playing for the Lady Wolves this past season — junior Avery Ellis and freshman Livi Ellis.
The games will be at Mustang High School on Saturday, June 3. The middle-sized game will be at 1 p.m., small-school at 2 p.m. and large-school at 3:30 p.m.
OGBCA All-State
SMALL EAST
(Class 2A-B)
Brook Rutland (DALE-2A)
Makenzy Herman (DALE-2A)
Gracie Lute (HOWE-2A)
Abby Huie (HOWE-2A)
Kileigh Mixon (STROUD-2A)
Adrianne Wilson (PRESTON-2A)
Miya Curry (PAWHUSKA-2A)
Erica Schertz (FAIRLAND-2A)
Emily Robinson CADDO-A)
Harlee Mullens (CADDO-A)
Madi Faust (VANOSS-A)
Jamie Molina (FRONTIER-A)
Catyn Graham (PITTSBURG-B)
Mindy Wildcat (VARNUM-B)
Addison Walker (WHITESBORO-B)
EAST ALTERNATES
Jadyn Roberts PRESTON-2A)
Brooklyn Ryan (LATTA-2A)
Kylee Smith (POCOLA-2A)
Bailey Lairamore (POCOLA-2A)
Karlee Jacobs TONKAWA-2A)
Chloee Smith (KEOTA-A)
Kaylee Bryce (RED OAK-A)
Abagail Miller (QUINTON-A)
Eryn Dolan (SOUTH COFFEYVILLE-B)
Courney Gray (BUFFALO VALLEY-B)
SMALL WEST
Abbie Savage (AMBER-POCASSET-2A)
Madalynn Swayze (HOOKER-2A)
Katie Edelen (ARAPAHO-BUTLER-A)
Brandi Harmon (CYRIL-A)
Alyssa Johnson (GARBER-A)
Alexis Parker (RIVERSIDE-A)
Katelyn Penner OKEENE-A)
Kylee Smith (CANUTE-A)
Emma Stover (OKARCHE-A)
Maylee Chaney (HAMMON-B)
Rylie Gore (LEEDEY-B)
Aby Mashaney (LOOKEBA-SICKLES-B)
Darcy Roberts (LOMEGA-B)
Sydni Walker (LOMEGA-B)
Anna Sant’Anna (ARNETT-B)
WEST ALTERNATES
Emily Martinez (MINCO-2A)
Riley Hartman (MERRITT-2A)
Jalie Rother (OKARCHE-A)
Katelin Long (LAVERNE-A)
Emma Nunley (STERLING-A)
Kamilah Gay (GARBER-A)
Kyla Megli (THOMAS-A)
Tessa York (HYDRO-EAKLY-A)
Mahle Jim (RIVERSIDE-A)
Ashton Suthers (ARNETT-B)
MIDDLE EAST
(Class 4A-3A)
Morgan Borgstadt (VERDIGRIS-4A)
Ellie Brueggemann (LINCOLN CHRISTIAN-4A)
Alexis Martin (OOLOGAH-4A)
Kenzli Warden (TECUMSEH-4A)
Bailey Wiggins (LOCUST GROVE-4A)
Adyson Roberts (LINCOLN CHRISTIAN-4A)
Parker Stevenson (BETHEL-3A)
Tiani Ellison (SILO-3A)
Shayna Hendrix (KIEFER-3A)
Olivia Quapaw (KINGSTON-3A)
EAST ALTERNATES
Stephanie Hickman (FORT GIBSON-4A)
Ellie Martin (SALLISAW-4A)
Addyson Gream (SALLISAW-4A)
Maddie Moore (MORRIS-3A)
Nakya Blakley (TULSA CENTRAL-3A)
WEST
Landry Allen (TUTTLE-4A)
Addy Hoffman (WEATHERFORD-4A)
Jordan Hoffman (WEATHERFORD-4A)
Chloe Cantrell (ANADARKO-4A)
Thessaly Pfeifer (WOODWARD-4A)
Boston Berry (JONES-3A)
Jaelen Maples (JONES-3A)
Zoe Tucker (JONES-3A)
Maebry Sheilds (PERRY-3A)
Gracee Miller (COMANCHE-3A)
WEST ALTERNATES
Emily Myers (KINGFISHER-4A)
Brinn Flood (SULPHUR-4A)
Hailey Buie (ELK CITY-4A)
Kennedy Stewart (WEATHERFORD-4A)
Whitney Wade (MARLOW-3A)
