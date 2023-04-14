Vanoss senior Madi Faust became a double All-Stater when the Oklahoma Coaches Association named her to the Small East team.
Faust had already been named to the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State Small East squad.
“This was another big accomplishment for her and our program. She could not have achieved this honor without some great teammates throughout the years,” said Vanoss girls basketball head coach Jonathon Hurt.
The OCA All-State girls basketball game will be played on July 26 inside Sapulpa’s Chieftain Center. The small school contest will tip off at 7 p.m. followed by the large school game at 8:30 p.m.
Faust averaged 11 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game for the Lady Wolves and was an integral part of a Vanoss squad that reached the Class A State Tournament and finished the season with a 24-4 record.
OCA All-State coaches include Randi Pawpa of Wagoner and Toby Bean of Broken Bow for the Large East; Jamie Combs of Tuttle and Sean Hamm of Elk City for the Large West; Kolby Johnson of Caddo and Staci Simeroth of Gore for the Small East; and Jenni Holbrook of Jones and Jeff Daugherty of Merritt for the Small West.
Four other local athletes joined Faust on the OCA’s All Stars By Class teams.
Jacee Underwood, a teammate of Faust at Vanoss, was included on the Class A All Star by Class roster.
Two local players made the Class B All Star By Class list — Alina Rangel of Sasakwa and Chloe Eldred of Roff.
Latta guard Brooklyn Ryan was included on the Class 2A All Star By Class squad.
———o———
OCA GIRLS ALL-STATE
Basketball Rosters
Large East
Gentry Baldwin and Gracy Wernli, Bixby; Elise Hill and Sophia Regalado, Holland Hall; Stailee Heard, Sapulpa; Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian; Hailey Jackson, Sand Springs; Taneya Howard, Broken Arrow; Morgan Borgstadt, Verdigris; Jayda Holiman, McAlester.
Coaches: Randi Pawpa, Wagoner (head); Toby Bean, Broken Bow.
Large West
Elle Papahronis and Laci Steele, Edmond North; Addy Hoffman and Jordan Hoffman, Weatherford; Aaliyah Henderson, Norman; Anjewl Murillo, Guthrie; Ari Diaz, Carl Albert; Landry Allen, Tuttle; Chloe Cantrell, Anadarko; Baylor Franz, Edmond Memorial.
Coaches: Jamie Combs, Tuttle (head); Sean Hamm, Elk City.
Small East
Makenzy Herman and Brook Rutland, Dale; Parker Stevenson, Bethel; Emily Robinson, Caddo; Catyn Graham, Pittsburg; Tiani Ellison, Silo; Shayna Hendrix, Kiefer; Gracie Lute, Howe; Madi Faust, Vanoss; Maddie Moore, Morris.
Coaches: Kolby Johnson, Caddo (head); Staci Simeroth, Gore.
Small West
Boston Berry and Zoe Tucker, Jones; Mady Swayze, Hooker; Katie Sue Edelen, Arapaho-Butler; Darcy Roberts, Lomega; Bradi Harman, Cyril; Gracee Miller, Comanche; Maylee Chaney, Hammon; Emma Stover, Okarche; Anna Santa’anna, Arnett.
Coaches: Jenni Holbrook, Jones (head); Jeff Daugherty, Merritt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.