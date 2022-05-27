LATTA — During the preliminary competition for the 2022 Ada News All-Star Girls 3-point Shoot Out Wednesday afternoon inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse, Holdenville senior Emmalyn Mariott couldn’t find her groove.
She made just four 3-pointers in the 30-second round but ended up just making the cut to advance to the finals later that night at halftime of the girls All-Star game, which she was part of.
Stratford star Jaedyn Getman stole the show during the afternoon session, making 10 3-pointers in 30 seconds, making her the favorite to bring home the 3-point Shootout title.
Chloe Miller of Latta, who had to be called out to enter the 3-point contest, made five triples and also advanced to the final on her own home court. Allen’s Stoney Cully matched Mariott with four makes as the fourth finalist.
Fast forward to the finals.
Getman drilled 15 3-pointers in 45 seconds as the second shooter and that mark looked like it all but locked down the championship.
However, Mariott got on a hot streak and made 16 3-point baskets — the last swished through at the buzzer — to snag the title of the 2022 All-Star Classic Girls 3-point champion.
“That’s big-time for her. I was very impressed. She’s always been one to be a streaky shooter and get on a roll,” said Dillon Snow, her high school coach at Holdenville.
The 16 makes were one of the highest marks in All-Star Classic history.
Miller made eight shots in the finals and Cully ended up with just two.
Most of Mariott’s senior season with the Lady Wolverines was a struggle due to recuperating from an ACL injury. Snow said becoming the 3-point Shoot-Out champion in such a dramatic fashion was a fitting end to her varsity basketball days.
“To see her come out tonight and really excel was exciting,” he said. “The pressure was on her, especially on that last shot. No. 16 goes up and in and everyone goes nuts. I was excited for her. She’s come through a lot this year and you can’t find a better kid than her.”
BOYS 3-POINT SHOOTOUT
There was also edge-of-your-seat drama in the Boys 3-point Shootout.
Two of the finalist — defending champion Ashton Bierce of Stonewall and Easton Riddle of Roff — put on a 3-point show.
Riddle drew the short straw and had to shoot first and sank 14 3-pointers in 45 seconds. Bierce followed and made 14 of his own, forcing a shoot-off.
Riddle matched his 14 makes during the shoot-off. But Bierce also sank 14 more and a third shoot-off was needed.
This time, only 30 seconds were put on the clock and Riddle still managed to sink 13 3-pointers. Bierce made just eight and Riddle was crowned the All-Star Classic Boys 3-point Shootout champion.
Roff boys coach Larry Johnston certainly wasn’t surprised to see Riddle get hot during the competition.
“Easton has one the softest most consistent shots of any player we have ever had,” Johnston said. “We are super excited and looking forward to what he will provide for our team this upcoming year.”
SLAM DUNK CONTEST
Calvin’s Kobe Harrison put on a slam show, earning perfect scores of 30 (10s from all three judges) on his first two dunks on his way to being crowned the 2022 Ada News All-Star Classic Slam Dunk champion.
On Harrison’s first dunk, his partner Nate Harrison tossed the ball off the backboard and Kobe came through, grabbed it and threw it down with a vicious one-handed slam.
On his next try, Kobe took a toss from Nate and soared over him for a monster dunk.
William Kaminski of Allen was runner-up. He offered up a powerful reverse slam that earned a score of 28 points from the judges.
Austin Parnell of Roff was third. His best dunk scored a 24.
