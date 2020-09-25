Fans now able to watch live broadcasts of Ada football

Ada High home football games will now be broadcast live on adacougars.tv.
The broadcast team — which includes Ada High students David Anderson, Mack Weems, Aiden Plumlee and Ryan McCortney — begin with a live feed during the Cougars' 28-0 win over Durant last week in a little-advertised debut.
Ada teacher Chris Eckler oversees the production.
"We are excited to announce our new live-streaming website," said Ada co-athletic director Christie Jennings. "Join us (tonight) for the Ada versus Tecumseh football game, and check the website all year for other Ada Cougar sporting events."
Ada City Schools athletic director Bryan Harwell gave kudos to the new AHS on-air personalities following the Durant contest.
"They did a great job," he said. "If you are not able to make it to the stadium, I'd encourage you to watch these guys broadcast this week's contest against Tecumseh."
