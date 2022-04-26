The final score read Black 44, White 28 at the end of East Central University’s spring football game Saturday afternoon at Norris Field.
However, there were really no losers in this contest.
Approximately 1,000 fans got to catch a glimpse of how the Tigers will look this fall and there were plenty of good things to see.
“As a whole, we got better. We had a good crowd here today that got to see that. Both sides competed and got better,” said ECU interim head coach Kris McCullough.
The East Central defense, wearing black uniforms, “won” the game against ECU offensive players who were wearing white.
The defense showed its playmaking abilities for sure. But the Black team also had the advantage of knowing what offensive play was coming. The defense was awarded seven points for a touchdown, three points for a turnover, three points for a three-and-out and two points for forcing a punt or making the offense turn the ball over on downs.
“The defense did a great job. They flew to the football. They created some turnovers. They made some things happen,” McCullough said.
“The defense goes up against the offense every day in practice and it’s tough for some of our guys to understand that. We’ve run these plays for 15 spring practices,” he continued. “It was good to see (our offense) make some plays even though the defense knew what was going on. And it’s good we have a smart defense that can recognize that stuff. When we’re watching film in the fall ... maybe they can make those same adjustments.”
The Black team jumped out to a 12-0 lead before quarterback Kameron Williams connected with receiver Teslim Abubaker for a 20-yard score at the 5:55 mark of the first quarter. Oscar Simon made the PAT kick and the White team got within 12-7.
On the White’s next series, quarterback Kenny Hrncir made a nice 24-yard completion to Jordan Jacobs to get the ball near midfield. However, on the next play, Hrncir absorbed a big hit — even those the QBs were protected from the defense for the most part during the scrimmage — while launching the ball downfield. It made an easy interception for the Black team’s Jimmy Pitts.
Hrncir was a little scuffed up and didn’t return to the contest.
“We planned on him having a pitch count anyway. He was only going to run about 15 plays,” McCullough said. “He got hit in the knee and his hand hit the back of a helmet. It was one of those scary moments as a coach. We just decided to get him out.”
McCullough said his starting quarterback performed well throughout the spring.
“Kenny has had a great spring. Everything we’ve asked him to do — on the field and off the field and in his leadership role — he’s done a phenomenal job at. He’s going to be very special for us.”
That left Kameron Williams and Kace Williams to take the remainder of the offensive snaps.
ECU veteran playmaker Jalen Baldwin returned an interception 34 yards for a score late in the first period that put the Black Team on top 24-7.
Another Tiger veteran, Sulphur High School product Cameron Jones, came up with an interception early in the second period to push the Black Team’s lead to 27-7.
At the 9:12 mark of the second frame, running back Josiah King found the end zone from 2 yards out to trim the White Team’s deficit to 27-14.
Senior wide receiver Greg Howell hauled in what appeared to be a nice 21-yard TD catch at the front pylon late in the second period, but it was negated via a penalty. That resulted in a missed field goal and the Black Team led 35-14 at halftime.
The Black team scored six quick points to begin the third period — the last two on a quarterback sack by Keonte Lusk — to stretch its lead to 42-14.
King scored his second rushing touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter — he walked in untouched from the 2 — to get the White Team within 42-21.
Senior wideout JayQuan Lincoln went high to catch a pass from Kameron Williams and scooted into the end zone for the White’s last TD of the game.
“I’m proud of the offense. When the ball was in the air, a lot of times they came down with it,” McCullough said.
The young coach is already looking forward to August.
“We have some things to fix on both sides, but the little details are what is going to win us a championship,” he said. “We’re not talking about just winning games anymore. That’s not the goal. The goal is to win a conference title.”
Players report for the fall on Aug. 4 and the Tigers’ season-opener is scheduled for Sept. 1 against Harding at Koi Ishto Stadium.
